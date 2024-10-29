World Cup 2026: Betting, Broadcasting & Live Streaming

The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada promises to be one of the most intriguing international football tournaments ever staged.

FIFA’s decision to expand the showpiece event to 48 teams has opened the door for smaller nations to participate on the biggest stage in world football.

For example, the Republic of Ireland last qualified for the tournament in 2002, but will fancy their chances of ending that barren run now more places are up for grabs.

Their involvement in the World Cup would undoubtedly spark a betting frenzy on the Emerald Isle, with Irish punters renowned for wagering on their team whenever the play.

With that in mind, read on as we take a look at betting on the 2026 World Cup, before assessing the best ways to watch all the games at the tournament.

Betting on the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events globally, and betting platforms offer numerous options for punters to get in on the action.

Outright betting, group winner betting, match betting, correct score and first goalscorer are among a plethora of markets available to punters.

Live betting markets have become also extremely popular at recent tournaments, giving bettors the chance to place their wagers while the action unfolds.

Comparison websites such as Dundalksport.ie are an excellent resource for football punters, offering them insights into the best betting sites and providing them with reliable tips.

Many of the operators featured on the platform offer live coverage during the World Cup, which effectively makes them a one-stop shop for betting and viewing.

Fans also have a ton of other viewing options available to them including traditional television broadcasts or an abundance of live streaming platforms.

Watching the 2026 World Cup Live

FIFA is yet to finalise the full list of broadcasters for the next World Cup. However, many of the companies which aired the last tournament will be offering coverage in 2026.

The list of broadcasters for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was as follows:

Albania – RTSH

Armenia – ARMTV

Australia – SBS

Austria – ORF

Azerbaijan – İTV

Belarus – BTRC

Belgium – VRT, RTBF

Bolivia – Unitel

Bosnia and Herzegovina – BHRT

Brazil – TV Globo, SporTV

Bulgaria – BNT

Canada – CTV, TSN, RDS

Caribbean – International Media Content, SportsMax

China – CCTV

Colombia – Caracol Television – RCN Television – Win Sports

Costa Rica – Teletica

Croatia – HRT

Cyprus – CyBC

Czech Republic – CT

Denmark – DR – TV 2

Estonia – ERR

Europe – European Broadcasting Union (37 countries)

Finland – Yle, MTV3

France – TF1, beIN SPORTS

Germany – ARD, ZDF, Deutsche Telekom

Guatemala – TV Azteca, Tigo Sports

Greece – ANT1

Georgia – GPB

Hong Kong – PCCW

Hungary – MTVA

Iceland – RUV

India – Viacom18

Indonesia – RCTI, MNCTV, iNews

Ireland – RTE

Israel – IPBC

Italy – RAI

Japan – NHK General TV, Fuji Television, Nippon Television, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo

Kosovo – RTK

Latvia – LTV

Lithuania – LRT

Luxembourg – RTL Group

Malta – PBS

Mexico – Televisa, Sky México, TUDN, TV Azteca

Middle East and North Africa – beIN SPORTS

Moldova – TRM

Montenegro – RTCG

Netherlands – NOS

New Zealand – Sky Sport

North Macedonia – MRT

Pakistan – PTV Sports

Peru – Latina

Poland – TVP

Portugal – RTP

Romania – TVR

Russia – Perviy Kanal, VGTRK, Match TV

Serbia – RTS

Slovakia – RTVS

Spain – Mediapro

South Africa – SuperSport

Sub Saharan Africa – SuperSport

Sweden – SVT, TV4

Switzerland – SRG SSR

Turkey – TRT

Ukraine – Suspilne

United Kingdom – BBC, ITV

United States – Fox, Telemundo, Universo

Live streaming services were hugely popular during the 2022 World Cup. Here is a look at the best options in some of the major jurisdictions.

United Kingdom

The BBC and ITV will broadcast all the games, including the final, and will stream matches live through their websites and mobile apps.

Republic of Ireland

Fans from the Emerald Isle are in for a treat as RTE will air a selection of live matches. Some other local Irish operators are also expected to provide live coverage of selected games.

United States

American fans not cheering from the stadium can watch via on Fox Sports Go and Fox Soccer Match. Telemundo offers Spanish-language coverage.