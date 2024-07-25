After securing a Pro League bronze medal finish last season and earning a spot in the Europa League, Anderlecht is determined to build on their success from May. Given the high expectations at Lotto Park, Brian Riemer’s team will be eager to make a strong impression from the start.

Sint. Truiden, on the other hand, is merely seeking to establish some consistency this time around. Last year, they had to settle for a bottom-half position among the premier teams in Belgium.

When does Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden kick off?

Competition: Belgian Pro League

Belgian Pro League Game Day: Sunday, 27 July 2024

Sunday, 27 July 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Lotto Park, Brussel

How to watch Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden on TV

UK:

USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

ESPN+, ESPN App Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Play Sports, DAZN Pro League 1, DAZN Belgium, Sporza

Where to watch Anderlecht live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Anderlecht live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.