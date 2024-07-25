HomeMatch

How to watch Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden on TV: Channel, Live stream

This weekend marks the start of the 2024/25 Belgian Pro League season, with eight games scheduled between Friday and Sunday. This Saturday evening, Anderlecht, with its impressive 34-time championship record, will host Sint-Truden at Lotto Park.

Lotto Park, Brussels

After securing a Pro League bronze medal finish last season and earning a spot in the Europa League, Anderlecht is determined to build on their success from May. Given the high expectations at Lotto Park, Brian Riemer’s team will be eager to make a strong impression from the start.

Sint. Truiden, on the other hand, is merely seeking to establish some consistency this time around. Last year, they had to settle for a bottom-half position among the premier teams in Belgium.

When does Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden kick off?

  • Competition: Belgian Pro League
  • Game Day: Sunday, 27 July 2024
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: Lotto Park, Brussel

How to watch Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden on TV

  • UK: 
  • USA: ESPN+, ESPN App
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Play Sports, DAZN Pro League 1, DAZN Belgium, Sporza

Where to watch Anderlecht live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Anderlecht live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:
ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:
Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:
FuboTV free 7-day trial

Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden possible lineups

Anderlecht possible starting lineup: Coosemans; Patris, N’Diaye, Simic, Angulo; Stroeykens, Leoni, Rits; Dreyer, Dolberg, Verschaeren

Sint-Truiden possible starting lineup: Coppens; Van Helden, Godeau, Janssens; Ogawa, Delorge , Fujita, Ito, Dumont; Bertaccini, Barnes

