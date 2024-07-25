This weekend marks the start of the 2024/25 Belgian Pro League season, with eight games scheduled between Friday and Sunday. This Saturday evening, Anderlecht, with its impressive 34-time championship record, will host Sint-Truden at Lotto Park.
After securing a Pro League bronze medal finish last season and earning a spot in the Europa League, Anderlecht is determined to build on their success from May. Given the high expectations at Lotto Park, Brian Riemer’s team will be eager to make a strong impression from the start.
Sint. Truiden, on the other hand, is merely seeking to establish some consistency this time around. Last year, they had to settle for a bottom-half position among the premier teams in Belgium.
When does Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden kick off?
- Competition: Belgian Pro League
- Game Day: Sunday, 27 July 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Lotto Park, Brussel
How to watch Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden on TV
- UK:
- USA: ESPN+, ESPN App
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Play Sports, DAZN Pro League 1, DAZN Belgium, Sporza
Where to watch Anderlecht live
Anderlecht vs Sint-Truiden possible lineups
Anderlecht possible starting lineup: Coosemans; Patris, N’Diaye, Simic, Angulo; Stroeykens, Leoni, Rits; Dreyer, Dolberg, Verschaeren
Sint-Truiden possible starting lineup: Coppens; Van Helden, Godeau, Janssens; Ogawa, Delorge , Fujita, Ito, Dumont; Bertaccini, Barnes