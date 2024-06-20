Argentina vs Canada: How to watch live, stream link free

The moment has come for Argentina to defend their title at the Copa America 2024, as the team that currently holds the title will be competing against Canada in the primary match of the tournament.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

La Albiceleste is guided by two exceptional individuals: manager Lionel Scaloni and the legendary Lionel Messi. Messi won’t have to be the main star to advance from this group, but he will probably relish his first match of the tournament against Canada, which is still adapting to Marsch’s system. Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernandez lead an exceptional midfield that aims to dominate this game.

This year, Canada will be making its first-ever appearance at the Copas tournament. Six nations from the CONCACAF have qualified, and Canada secured their spot by defeating Trinidad and Tobago in the play-offs.

When is Argentina vs Canada?

Date: Thursday, June 20

Thursday, June 20 Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

What TV channel is Argentina vs Canada on?

The opening match of the 2024 Copa America between Argentina and Canada will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

So viewers in the US have multiple options to watch the highly anticipated opening game between the defending champions Argentina and tournament debutants Canada on June 20th. The 7-day free trial from Fubo TV is a convenient way to stream the match without a long-term commitment.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: Movistar

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

24/05/2010 – Friendly: Argentina 5 – 0 Canada

– Friendly: Argentina 5 – 0 Canada 17/10/1975 – Pan American Games: Canada 0 – 2 Argentina

– Pan American Games: Canada 0 – 2 Argentina 07/08/1971 – Pan American Games: Argentina 2 – 0 Canada

Possible line-ups

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Mac Allister, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, Gonzalez, Alvarez

Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; David, Larin