Argentina vs Peru: How to watch live, stream link free today

Argentina aims to maintain its excellent start on the CONMEBOL Copa America group stage as it hosts Peru at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Argentina secured its spot in the quarter-finals after winning two rounds and accumulating six points. Lionel Scaloni’s team emerged victorious against Canada (2-0) and Chile (1-0), maintaining a clean sheet in both matches. It’s worth mentioning that the national team in the America’s Cup has an impressive unbeaten streak of 10 matches, with eight wins and two draws in regulation time. Lionel Messi and Marcos Acuña cannot play today as they both have injuries.

Peru’s National Team kicked off the America’s Cup with a scoreless draw against Chile. In the second round, Peru faced an unexpected 0-1 defeat against Canada. Jorge Fossati’s team is in a crucial position today: they must secure a victory to reach the quarter-finals. However, their fate is not entirely in their hands. Beating Argentina will be challenging, especially considering the recent string of losses with no goals scored.

What time is Argentina vs Peru kickoff?

Date: Saturday, June 29

Saturday, June 29 Time: 8 pm ET

What TV channel is Argentina vs Peru on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Argentina and Peru will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Mexico: Azteca

Spain: Movistar

Peru: DGO, DIRECTV Sports

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Copa America 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

18/10/2023 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Peru 0 – 2 Argentina

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Peru 0 – 2 Argentina 15/10/2021 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina 1 – 0 Peru

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina 1 – 0 Peru 18/11/2020 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Peru 0 – 2 Argentina

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Peru 0 – 2 Argentina 06/10/2017 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina 0 – 0 Peru

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina 0 – 0 Peru 07/10/2016 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Peru 2 – 2 Argentina

Possible line-ups

Argentina starting lineup: Armani; Montiel, Otamendi, Pezzella, Acuna; Mac Allister, Rodriguez, Palacios; Di Maria, La. Martinez, Garnacho

Peru starting lineup: Gallese; Santamaria, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez; Lapadula, Flores