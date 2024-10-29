In the round of sixteen of the English Football League Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup, two clubs with polar different forms—Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa—are going to meet. Aston Villa will be hoping to capitalise on their recent league success to win this match, while Crystal Palace will be looking to build on their stunning triumph over Tottenham Hotspurs with another victory.

Villa Park, Birmingham

During the round before, the Villans beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 at Adams Park. The first goal was scored by Emi Buendía, and Jhon Durán completed a penalty. Considering that Villa are making a triumphant return to the Champions League after a forty-year absence and have won all three of their European matches so far, the EFL Cup may not be high on their priority list.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will go north along the Match Day 40, 120 miles away, feeling confident after their late first win of the season on Sunday. The Eagles beat Tottenham 1-0 at Selhurst thanks to a goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta. Oliver Glasner’s squad climbed out of the relegation zone with the win, and they will face fellow strugglers Wolves on Saturday in a pivotal match.

When is the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace game on TV?

Competition: English League Cup

English League Cup Game Day: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Villa Park, Birmingham

What channel is Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace on

UK: Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+ USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Australia: N/A

N/A Canada: DAZN Canada

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Predicted lineups

Aston Villa predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Martinez (GK); Digne, Torres, Carlos, Cash; Tielemans, Onana; Ramsey, Rogers, Bailey; Watkins

Crystal Palace predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Henderson (GK); Lacroix, Guehi, Chalobah; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta