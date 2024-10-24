Where to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth: Prediction, TV Channel, Lineups

On Saturday afternoon, Aston Villa vs Bournemouth will square off at Villa Park in a clash of the Basque managers. Both teams are looking to extend their winning streaks in the Premier League.
Aston Villa returned from London with a 3-1 victory against Fulham in round eight, increasing their points total to 17 and securing fourth place. The Villans are enjoying a remarkable season, their finest since the 2010/11 season. Aston Villa have maintained an unbeaten streak in their last three home matches.
Bournemouth won unexpectedly in round eight, defeating Arsenal 2-0 at home on Saturday. The Cherries capitalised on Saliba’s red card and seized full control of the match. Bournemouth has suffered defeats in their last two away matches in the Premier League.
What time is Aston Villa vs Bournemouth kick-off?
- Competition: Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, 26 October 2024
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Villa Park, Birmingham
Is Aston Villa vs Bournemouth on TV?
- UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
- USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
- Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
Aston Villa vs Bournemouth prediction
Only Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have more shots than Bournemouth in the Premier League, so Iraola’s forward-thinking team may bother a tired Lions backline. Although the Cherries are seldom great defensively on the road, Emery’s team deserve to win their third straight competition.
Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Bournemouth
Aston Villa vs Bournemouth possible lineups
Aston Villa possible lineup: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, McGinn; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins
Bournemouth possible lineup: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson