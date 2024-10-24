Where to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth: Prediction, TV Channel, Lineups

On Saturday afternoon, Aston Villa vs Bournemouth will square off at Villa Park in a clash of the Basque managers. Both teams are looking to extend their winning streaks in the Premier League.

Villa Park, Birmingham

Aston Villa returned from London with a 3-1 victory against Fulham in round eight, increasing their points total to 17 and securing fourth place. The Villans are enjoying a remarkable season, their finest since the 2010/11 season. Aston Villa have maintained an unbeaten streak in their last three home matches.

Bournemouth won unexpectedly in round eight, defeating Arsenal 2-0 at home on Saturday. The Cherries capitalised on Saliba’s red card and seized full control of the match. Bournemouth has suffered defeats in their last two away matches in the Premier League.

What time is Aston Villa vs Bournemouth kick-off?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 26 October 2024

Saturday, 26 October 2024 Kick-off : 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Villa Park, Birmingham

Is Aston Villa vs Bournemouth on TV?

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth prediction

Only Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have more shots than Bournemouth in the Premier League, so Iraola’s forward-thinking team may bother a tired Lions backline. Although the Cherries are seldom great defensively on the road, Emery’s team deserve to win their third straight competition.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth possible lineups

Aston Villa possible lineup: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, McGinn; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins

Bournemouth possible lineup: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson