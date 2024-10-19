Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Barcelona, the leaders of La Liga, will seek to secure their ninth domestic win of the season as they host Sevilla at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday night. The Barcelona vs Sevilla match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Barcelona has already encountered a few setbacks this season. It began with great assurance, consistently winning and maintaining a significant lead in the championship. Initially, the Catalans faced a defeat in the Champions League, losing 1-2 to Monaco. It appeared to be an isolated incident. However, during one of the rounds of Examples, Flick’s wards were also defeated – 2:4 by Osasuna.

Indeed, there are occasions when Barça encounters difficulties. It frequently places excessive focus on offence, while the defence lacks reliability. With ter Stegen now injured, Szczęsny, who had retired earlier, was swiftly brought in as his replacement. However, they stand little chance if the opponent errs and lacks confidence in their play. The Catalans typically emerge victorious in the majority of matches. They continue to hold the top position in the league, though the gap over Real Madrid has narrowed.

Sevilla, conversely, is beginning to overcome the crisis they have been facing. It may be premature to conclude that the club’s issues have been resolved. However, the Sevillians have begun to secure victories more frequently – achieving success three times in the last five rounds. The victories over Getafe and Valladolid (1-0 and 2-1) were anticipated, but the derby triumph against Betis presents a different narrative (1-0).

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

Barcelona vs Sevilla possible lineups

Barcelona possible lineup: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; Casado, E Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Sevilla possible lineup: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Salas, Pedrosa; Agoume, Gudelj; Lukebakio, Fernandez, Ejuke; Romero