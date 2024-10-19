HomeNews

Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

By Time Soccer
Barcelona, the leaders of La Liga, will seek to secure their ninth domestic win of the season as they host Sevilla at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday night. The Barcelona vs Sevilla match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona
Barcelona has already encountered a few setbacks this season. It began with great assurance, consistently winning and maintaining a significant lead in the championship. Initially, the Catalans faced a defeat in the Champions League, losing 1-2 to Monaco. It appeared to be an isolated incident. However, during one of the rounds of Examples, Flick’s wards were also defeated – 2:4 by Osasuna.

Indeed, there are occasions when Barça encounters difficulties. It frequently places excessive focus on offence, while the defence lacks reliability. With ter Stegen now injured, Szczęsny, who had retired earlier, was swiftly brought in as his replacement. However, they stand little chance if the opponent errs and lacks confidence in their play. The Catalans typically emerge victorious in the majority of matches. They continue to hold the top position in the league, though the gap over Real Madrid has narrowed.

Sevilla, conversely, is beginning to overcome the crisis they have been facing. It may be premature to conclude that the club’s issues have been resolved. However, the Sevillians have begun to secure victories more frequently – achieving success three times in the last five rounds. The victories over Getafe and Valladolid (1-0 and 2-1) were anticipated, but the derby triumph against Betis presents a different narrative (1-0).

What time does Barcelona vs Sevilla kick off?

  • Competition: La Liga
  • Game Day: Sunday, 20 October 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

CountryStreaming Services
UKITVX, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, ITV 4, Premier Sports 1
USAESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
CanadaTSN+, TSN2
AustraliabeIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
ItalyDAZN Italia
GermanyDAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany
FrancebeIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
PortugalDAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
SpainMovistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD, Movistar Plus+

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Barcelona highlights page.

Barcelona vs Sevilla possible lineups

Barcelona possible lineup: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; Casado, E Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Sevilla possible lineup: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Salas, Pedrosa; Agoume, Gudelj; Lukebakio, Fernandez, Ejuke; Romero

