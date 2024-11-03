Fulham will host Brentford at Craven Cottage on Monday night, marking the end of gameweek 10 in the Premier League. After nine games, the Cottagers sit 11th in the league standings, with the Bees directly behind them in 12th place. The Fulham vs Brentford match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Craven Cottage, London

Fulham have faced challenges against this opponent lately, securing just one victory in their last nine league encounters (W1 D3 L5), with that sole win occurring in their inaugural Premier League meeting in August 2022. Brentford have suffered just one defeat at Craven Cottage in their last 11 encounters (W5 D5 L1) and have managed to find the net in all but one of those matches.

Even with their history in this matchup, the bookmakers have positioned the hosts as the obvious favourites to secure victory. Nonetheless, the visitors have demonstrated this season that they rank among the most offensive teams in the league and will believe that this match presents an opportunity to gain something.

Fulham vs Brentford date & kick-off time

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Monday, 4 November 2024

Monday, 4 November 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Craven Cottage, London

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford on TV

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD USA: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Fulham vs Brentford lineups

Fulham predicted lineup: Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson, Andreas Pereira, Sander Berge, Adama Traore, Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi, Raul Jimenez

Brentford predicted lineup: Mark Flekken, Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Noergaard, Mikkel Damsgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Keane Lewis-Potter