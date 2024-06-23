Brazil vs Costa Rica: How to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Brazil, a top contender for the 2024 Copa America, will kick off its campaign against Costa Rica. The South Americans are likely to be among the favourites to secure victory and earn their initial three points in Group D.

SoFi Stadium

Brazil will be looking for revenge in this event after losing to Argentina in the last edition’s final at the Maracana stadium and failing to raise the cup. Along with Colombia, they are undeniably the favourites to go to the next round.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica is aiming to surpass the quarterfinals, which marked its most successful performance in the tournament’s history. They want to surprise everybody this time around with a roster packed of fresh potential.

When is Brazil vs Costa Rica?

Date: Monday, June 24

Monday, June 24 Time: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

What TV channel is Brazil vs Costa Rica on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Brazil and Costa Rica will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: SporTV, Globo

Canada: TSN, RDS

Costa Rica: TDMAX, TUDN

Mexico: TUDN, Azteca

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: Movistar

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

22/06/ 20 18 – FIFA World Cup: Brazil 2 – 0 Costa Rica

– FIFA World Cup: Brazil 2 – 0 Costa Rica 05/09/ 20 15 – Friendly: Brazil 1 – 0 Costa Rica

– Friendly: Brazil 1 – 0 Costa Rica 08/10/ 20 11 – Friendly: Costa Rica 0 – 1 Brazil

– Friendly: Costa Rica 0 – 1 Brazil 11/07/ 20 04 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Brazil 4 – 1 Costa Rica

– CONMEBOL Copa America: Brazil 4 – 1 Costa Rica 13/06/2002 – FIFA World Cup: Costa Rica 2 – 5 Brazil

Possible line-ups

Brazil: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Wendell; Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Lucas Paqueta; Raphina, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr

Costa Rica: Patrick Sequeira; Jeyland Mitchell, Julio Cascante, Francisco Calvo, Haxzel Quiros, Ariel Lassiter; Orlando Galo, Brandon Aguilera, Alvaro Zamora, Hoel Campbell; Manfred Ugalde