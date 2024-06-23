Brazil vs Costa Rica: How to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

HomeFootball on TV

By Ann Hovh
Updated:

Brazil, a top contender for the 2024 Copa America, will kick off its campaign against Costa Rica. The South Americans are likely to be among the favourites to secure victory and earn their initial three points in Group D.

SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium

Brazil will be looking for revenge in this event after losing to Argentina in the last edition’s final at the Maracana stadium and failing to raise the cup. Along with Colombia, they are undeniably the favourites to go to the next round.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica is aiming to surpass the quarterfinals, which marked its most successful performance in the tournament’s history. They want to surprise everybody this time around with a roster packed of fresh potential.

When is Brazil vs Costa Rica?

  • Date: Monday, June 24
  • Time: 9 pm ET
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium
  • Location: Inglewood, California

What TV channel is Brazil vs Costa Rica on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Brazil and Costa Rica will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

  • Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.
  • Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.
  • Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.
  • ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.
  • DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.
  • Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Brazil: SporTV, Globo
  • Canada: TSN, RDS
  • Costa Rica: TDMAX, TUDN
  • Mexico: TUDN, Azteca
  • Portugal: Sport TV
  • Spain: Movistar
  • UK: Premier Sports
  • USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Head-to-Head Record

  • 22/06/2018 – FIFA World Cup: Brazil 2 – 0 Costa Rica
  • 05/09/2015 – Friendly: Brazil 1 – 0 Costa Rica
  • 08/10/2011 – Friendly: Costa Rica 0 – 1 Brazil
  • 11/07/2004 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Brazil 4 – 1 Costa Rica
  • 13/06/2002 – FIFA World Cup: Costa Rica 2 – 5 Brazil

Possible line-ups

Brazil: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Wendell; Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Lucas Paqueta; Raphina, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr

Costa Rica: Patrick Sequeira; Jeyland Mitchell, Julio Cascante, Francisco Calvo, Haxzel Quiros, Ariel Lassiter; Orlando Galo, Brandon Aguilera, Alvaro Zamora, Hoel Campbell; Manfred Ugalde

Ann Hovh
Ann Hovh is an experienced freelance sports writer with a passion for football. She has been a key contributor to Time Soccer since 2011. With over 12 years of industry experience, Ann deeply understands football. She provides readers with a comprehensive analysis that goes beyond the score sheet.

