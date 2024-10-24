Brighton vs Wolves live stream: Prediction, Free links, TV channel, lineups

On Saturday, Brighton & Hove Albion will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex Stadium in an effort to extend their winning streak in the Premier League to three games. The Brighton vs Wolves match will take place at American Express Stadium.
Brighton beat Newcastle 1-0 on their return from the away trip, moving them up to fifth place with 15 points, passing Chelsea in the process. With two consecutive victories under their belt, the Seagulls are riding high. However, with 10 goals allowed, they are tied for the worst defence among the top ten teams.
Wolverhampton’s losing streak continued in round eight as they lost 2-1 against Manchester City, their seventh loss of the season. With the second goal allowed in the 95th minute, the Wolves came dangerously close to taking a point from the Citizens. Wolves have the lowest position on the standings.
You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
When does Brighton vs Wolves kick-off?
- Competition: Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time
- Stadium: American Express Stadium, Falmer, East Sussex
How to watch Brighton vs Wolves on TV
- UK: N/A
- USA: Peacock
- Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
Brighton vs Wolves Prediction
Despite Wolves’ offensive strength in the final third, O’Neil’s team struggles to maintain a solid defence, regardless of their efforts. However, their defensive performance with a back three against Man City deserves commendation. If O’Neil adopts a similar defensive formation on Saturday, it’s possible that Wolves could catch a few off guard and secure a draw against their opponents.
Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Wolves
Brighton vs Wolves predicted lineups
Brighton & Hove Albion possible lineup: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Kadioglu; Baleba, Hinshelwood; Mitoma, Rutter, Ayari; Ferguson
Wolverhampton Wanderers possible lineup: Sa; Toti, Bueno, Dawson; Semedo, Gomes, Andre, Lemina, Ait-Nouri; Larsen, Cunha