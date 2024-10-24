Brighton vs Wolves live stream: Prediction, Free links, TV channel, lineups

On Saturday, Brighton & Hove Albion will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex Stadium in an effort to extend their winning streak in the Premier League to three games. The Brighton vs Wolves match will take place at American Express Stadium.

The American Express Community Stadium, Falmer

Brighton beat Newcastle 1-0 on their return from the away trip, moving them up to fifth place with 15 points, passing Chelsea in the process. With two consecutive victories under their belt, the Seagulls are riding high. However, with 10 goals allowed, they are tied for the worst defence among the top ten teams.

Wolverhampton’s losing streak continued in round eight as they lost 2-1 against Manchester City, their seventh loss of the season. With the second goal allowed in the 95th minute, the Wolves came dangerously close to taking a point from the Citizens. Wolves have the lowest position on the standings.

When does Brighton vs Wolves kick-off?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: American Express Stadium, Falmer, East Sussex

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Brighton vs Wolves Prediction

Despite Wolves’ offensive strength in the final third, O’Neil’s team struggles to maintain a solid defence, regardless of their efforts. However, their defensive performance with a back three against Man City deserves commendation. If O’Neil adopts a similar defensive formation on Saturday, it’s possible that Wolves could catch a few off guard and secure a draw against their opponents.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Wolves