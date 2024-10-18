Celtic vs Aberdeen live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Celtic will take on Aberdeen in a crucial Scottish Premiership match that could determine the top of the table this Saturday. Each club has secured 21 points from their first seven league matches this season. The Celtic vs Aberdeen match will take place at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

The home team enters the match following a 2-1 comeback victory against Ross County two weeks prior. They entered the break trailing due to Ronan Hale’s penalty in the 43rd minute. A late fightback allowed Alistair Johnston to equalise in the 76th minute, followed by Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn netting the decisive goal just 12 minutes later.

Aberdeen, in contrast, secured all three points with a 3-2 victory at home against Hearts in their most recent match. Topi Keskinen put them ahead in the second minute, but Frankie Kent brought Hearts level in the 36th minute. Blair Spittal put Hearts in the lead just after the hour-mark, but Nicky Devlin levelled the score in the 65th minute, while Jorge Grant received a red card for the visitors 10 minutes later. Ante Palaversa netted the decisive goal for Aberdeen in the 88th minute.

When does Celtic vs Aberdeen kick-off?

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Celtic Park, Glasgow

How to watch Celtic vs Aberdeen on TV

Celtic vs Aberdeen predicted lineups

Celtic possible lineup: Schmeichel; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Idah, Maeda

Aberdeen possible lineup: Mitov; Devlin, Rubezic, Molloy, Mackenzie; Shinnie, Nilsen; Keskinen, Clarkson, McGrath; Nisbet