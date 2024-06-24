Chile vs Argentina live streams: how to watch Copa 2024 for free

Argentina will play Chile on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and they will have the opportunity to secure a spot in the knockout round of the Copa America in 2024.
La Roja will enter this encounter after a goalless draw with Peru in their tournament opener. They averaged 65% possession and took 11 shots, but just one was on target due to their poor accuracy. Their strikers struggled, and Diego Valdes was injured, so goalkeeper-captain Claudio Bravo was the lone shining spot.
However, La Albiceleste got the Copa America season off to a great start with a 2-0 victory against Canada. Neither side was very aggressive in the first half, as Argentina could not break through their opponents’ defences. Yet, they could only win 2-0 since their first goal came barely four minutes into the second half. When they play again, they want to keep their winning streak going.
When is Chile vs Argentina?
- Date: Tuesday, June 25
- Time: 9 pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
What TV channel is Chile vs Argentina on?
The 2024 Copa America match between Chile and Argentina will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:
- Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.
- Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.
- Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.
- ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.
- DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.
- Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Canada: TSN, RDS
- Chile: DGO
- Mexico: TUDN, Azteca
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Spain: Movistar
- UK: Premier Sports
- USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision
How to watch anywhere with VPN
ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.
Head-to-Head Record
- 28/01/2022 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Chile 1 – 2 Argentina
- 14/06/2021 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Argentina 1 – 1 Chile
- 04/06/2021 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina 1 – 1 Chile
- 06/09/2019 – Friendly: Chile 0 – 0 Argentina
- 06/07/2019 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Argentina 2 – 1 Chile
Possible line-ups
Chile possible starting lineup: Bravo; Isla, Lichnovsky, Diaz, Suazo; Echeverria, Pulgar; Davila, Sanchez, Diaz; Vargas
Argentina possible starting lineup: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Acuna; Di Maria, De Paul, Lo Celso, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez