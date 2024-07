Chivas and Mazatlan are set to clash on day 4 of the 2024 tournament of the MX League. Guadalajara is coming off a significant triumph against Querétaro and will aim to secure three points before the upcoming league Cup break, which will last almost a month.

Estadio AKRON, Zapopan

When will the Chivas Guadalajara vs Mazatlan match be played?

Chivas vs Mazatlan will square at the Estadio AKRON on July 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 19:05 ET / 16:05 PT in the US.

Games Chivas Guadalajara vs Mazatlan Date Saturday, July 20 Times 7:05 pm ET, 4:05 pm PT Venue Estadio AKRON, Zapopan Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Chivas vs Mazatlan:

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video USA: fuboTV, UNIVERSO, Telemundo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 17/02/24 Mazatlan 2 – 2 Guadalajara Liga MX 27/09/23 Guadalajara 1 – 3 Mazatlan Liga MX 30/04/23 Guadalajara 4 – 1 Mazatlan Liga MX 17/12/22 Guadalajara 1 – 0 Mazatlan Copa Mexico 06/08/22 Mazatlan 2 – 1 Guadalajara Liga MX

Chivas Guadalajara vs Mazatlan predicted lineups

Chivas Predicted lineup: Rangel (GK), Castillo, Orozco, Sepulveda, Mozo, Gutierrez, Beltran, Cisneros, Alvarado, Cowell, Chicharito

Mazatlan Predicted lineup: Gonzalez (GK), Colula, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz, Torres, Meraz, Zarate, del Prete, Barcenas, Amarilla