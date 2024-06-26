Czechia vs Turkey: Live stream and how to watch Euro 2024 game online

The Czech Republic and Turkey will meet in the final round of the group stage of Euro 2024. The match will take place at the Volkparkstadion in Hamburg.
The Czechs have yet to secure a victory after two rounds. Their first game was a loss against Portugal. Plus, they played to a tie with Georgia in the last round. It was the team’s fault; they had more opportunities to win. The Czechs now have a point after two matches. And an actual chance to go to the quarterfinals. They may do this by winning against Turkey in the group stage match.
But the Turks have more points overall. At least three. They got off to a great start in the Euro with a 3-1 win against Georgia, but they had a horrible match against Portugal in the previous round. However, considering their subsequent opponent’s strength and progress out of the group, they are doing well.
When is Czechia vs Turkey?
- Date: Wednesday, June 26
- Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
- Venue: Volksparkstadion
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
What TV channel is Czechia vs Turkey on?
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Austria: RTL
- Canada: TVA, TSN
- Czechia: ČT Sport
- Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV
- Spain: RTVE
- Turkey: TRT
- UK: BBC
- USA: fuboTV, FOX
How to watch anywhere with VPN
ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.
Head-to-Head Record
- 19/11/22 – Friendly: Turkey 2 – 1 Czechia
- 21/06/16 – UEFA European Championship: Czechia 0 – 2 Turkey
- 10/10/15 – UEFA European Championship: Czechia 0 – 2 Turkey
- 10/10/14 – UEFA European Championship: Turkey 1 – 2 Czechia
- 06/02/13 – Friendly: Turkey 0 – 2 Czechia
Possible line-ups
Czechia lineup (3-4-2-1): Stanek (GK); Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Doudera; Barak, Hlozek; Schick
Turkey lineup (4-2-3-1): Bayindir (GK); Muldur, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Calhanoglu; Akturkoglu, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz