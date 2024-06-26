Czechia vs Turkey: Live stream and how to watch Euro 2024 game online

The Czech Republic and Turkey will meet in the final round of the group stage of Euro 2024. The match will take place at the Volkparkstadion in Hamburg.

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

The Czechs have yet to secure a victory after two rounds. Their first game was a loss against Portugal. Plus, they played to a tie with Georgia in the last round. It was the team’s fault; they had more opportunities to win. The Czechs now have a point after two matches. And an actual chance to go to the quarterfinals. They may do this by winning against Turkey in the group stage match.

But the Turks have more points overall. At least three. They got off to a great start in the Euro with a 3-1 win against Georgia, but they had a horrible match against Portugal in the previous round. However, considering their subsequent opponent’s strength and progress out of the group, they are doing well.

When is Czechia vs Turkey?

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

Venue: Volksparkstadion

Location: Hamburg, Germany

What TV channel is Czechia vs Turkey on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Austria: RTL

RTL Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Czechia: ČT Sport

ČT Sport Germany : MagentaTV, Servus TV

: MagentaTV, Servus TV Spain : RTVE

: RTVE Turkey: TRT

TRT UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Head-to-Head Record

19/11/22 – Friendly: Turkey 2 – 1 Czechia

– Friendly: Turkey 2 – 1 Czechia 21/06/16 – UEFA European Championship: Czechia 0 – 2 Turkey

– UEFA European Championship: Czechia 0 – 2 Turkey 10/10/15 – UEFA European Championship: Czechia 0 – 2 Turkey

– UEFA European Championship: Czechia 0 – 2 Turkey 10/10/14 – UEFA European Championship: Turkey 1 – 2 Czechia

– UEFA European Championship: Turkey 1 – 2 Czechia 06/02/13 – Friendly: Turkey 0 – 2 Czechia

Possible line-ups

Czechia lineup (3-4-2-1): Stanek (GK); Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Doudera; Barak, Hlozek; Schick

Turkey lineup (4-2-3-1): Bayindir (GK); Muldur, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Calhanoglu; Akturkoglu, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz