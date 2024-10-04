Alaves is set to welcome Barcelona in the upcoming La Liga round. The Catalans are expected to secure three points quickly in this Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona match. Conversely, Flick’s team is delivering somewhat erratic outcomes.

Until recently, it appeared that Barcelona had discovered its style – it was on a winning streak and frequently overpowering opponents. In the squad, young talents like Yamal and Olmo, alongside veterans such as Lewandowski, made a significant impact. However, the initial setback was the loss to Monaco in the Champions League. Indeed, Barça experienced an early suspension of a player, making it appear like an isolated incident. However, in the final round, the issues were apparent.

Flick’s team faced Osasuna, a formidable opponent, though not among the elite clubs in La Liga. The Catalans suffered a significant defeat, losing 2:4. Undoubtedly, the primary factor that affected this outcome was the varied starting line-up. ‘Blue-granates’ were gearing up for the second round of the Champions League. Additionally, ter Stegen suffered a significant injury and was sidelined for an extended period, which reminded the coaching staff about the importance of allowing players to rest. However, Barça suffered a defeat without any alternatives. More key players entered the pitch in the second half, but their efforts fell short. Subsequently, the team triumphed over Young Boys in the Champions League with a score of 5:0, now featuring a more robust lineup.

Alaves, naturally, remains focused and undistracted by the European Cup. However, its level is significantly lower than that of the opponent in this meeting, which means it does not rank very high. They have already secured a few victories, defeating Real Sociedad (2:1) and Sevilla (2:1) and drawing with Betis (0:0). Despite the setbacks in the wards of Plaza and the disappointing losses against comparable rivals—1:2 against Celta and 0:2 against Getafe, they have already secured a few victories.

What time does Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona kick off?

Competition: La Liga

La Liga Game Day: Sunday, 6 October 2024

Sunday, 6 October 2024 Kick-off: 15:15 UK Time

15:15 UK Time Stadium: Estadio de Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

Country Streaming Services UK Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 USA ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Canada TSN+ Australia beIN Sports Connect Italy DAZN Italia Germany DAZN Germany France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1 Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar HD

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Barcelona highlights page.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona possible lineups

Deportivo Alaves lineup

Goalkeeper: Antonio Sivera

Antonio Sivera Defenders: Nahuel Tenaglia, Moussa Diarra, Santiago Mouriño, Manu Sánchez

Nahuel Tenaglia, Moussa Diarra, Santiago Mouriño, Manu Sánchez Midfielders: Carlos Vicente, Joan Jordan, Carlos Benavidez, Carlos Martin

Carlos Vicente, Joan Jordan, Carlos Benavidez, Carlos Martin Forwards: Stoichkov, Toni Martinez

FC Barcelona lineup