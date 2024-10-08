England vs Greece: Live stream, how to watch Nations League free

The England vs Greece match will take place at Wembley Stadium in London at 19:45 on Thursday, October 10th. Both teams hope to improve on their two initial triumphs in the Nations League.

Wembley Stadium, London

With Lee Carsley serving as England’s temporary coach, this is the third match that England has played. He won a couple of matches in his first two matches, and both of those triumphs were by a score of 1-0. It remains to be seen if he will be offered the position on a full-time basis if he continues to demonstrate success in his work. A further victory, both at home and away, against Finland would not be detrimental to him, and it would put the Three Lions in a position where they have a good chance of being promoted to League A.

The away team is starting a new chapter in its history, and coach Ivan Jovanovic has his squad off to a good start. Under Jovanovic, they have beaten Finland 3-0 at home and England 2-0 in Dublin. After losing in a play-off against Georgia, which prevented them from advancing to the European Championship finals in Germany last summer, those outcomes should have provided the team with a significant boost.

England vs Greece date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

Where to watch England vs Greece

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV

ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV

Where and how to watch England vs Greece live

With a VPN service, you can watch the match from anywhere. This service allows you to watch live streams on your TV, tablet, or mobile device.

England vs Greece possible lineups

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi, Colwill, Bellingham, Rice, Saka, Palmer, Gordon, Kane

Greece predicted XI (4-2-3-1): (GK) Vlachodimos, Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas, Siopis, Kourbelis, Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis, Pavlidis