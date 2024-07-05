England vs Switzerland: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

On the sixth of July, England and Switzerland will compete against one another in the quarterfinals of the Euro 2024 tournament. It seems that everything is rather evident. However, the Swiss will provide the English with a challenging match.

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

The Swiss have already caused quite a stir at this Euro. Not even the 1-1 tie with Germany in the third group stage match comes to mind. Then, the Germans fielded a squad with a mix of players, lacking a strong drive. However, Yakin’s team successfully eliminated Italy in the 1/8 finals. And indeed, the victory was well-earned. The Italians seemed unsure how to handle the ball and struggled to generate meaningful offensive plays. Before this, the outcome relied heavily on Donnarumma’s performance, but unfortunately, he could not make a difference – resulting in a 0:2 defeat.

The English faced a formidable challenge when playing against Slovakia. And the team is creating issues for themselves. Southgate’s team adopts a cautious style of play, avoiding unnecessary risks and maintaining possession of the ball for extended periods. The English matches continue until someone scores. If the Three Lions score first, their position on the scoreboard worsens even further. However, the Slovaks managed to disrupt England’s defence first. The team had to react, but their assaults remained challenging. In the final moments, Bellingham scored an incredible goal. Then, in extra time, Kane sealed the deal with another goal, bringing the final score to 2:1.

When is England vs Switzerland kickoff?

Date: Saturday, July 6

Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET

Venue: Merkur Spiel-Arena

Location: Düsseldorf, Germany

What TV channel is England vs Switzerland on?

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TVA, TSN

Germany: ZDF, MagentaTV

Spain: RTVE

Switzerland: SRF, RTS

UK: BBC

USA: fuboTV, FOX, TUDN

Head-to-Head Record

26/03/2022 – Friendly: England 2 – 1 Switzerland

09/06/2019 – UEFA Nations League: Switzerland 0 – 0 P England

11/09/2018 – Friendly: England 1 – 0 Switzerland

08/09/2015 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: England 2 – 0 Switzerland

08/09/2014 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Switzerland 0 – 2 England

Possible line-ups

England possible starting lineup: Pickford; Walker, Konsa, Stones; Trippier, Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Saka; Kane, Toney

Switzerland possible starting lineup: Sommer; Schar, Rodriguez, Akanji; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo