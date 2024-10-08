Faroe Islands vs Armenia: Live stream and how to watch Nations League game online

On Thursday, the Faroe Islands will host Armenia at Torsvoellur Stadium in what should be an exciting contest. Round three of the Nations League C group stage includes the Faroe Islands vs Armenia and several other matches this season.

The Faroe Islands have been on a losing streak of 12 games in their past 15 games in all competitions. After a tie with North Macedonia and a defeat to Latvia, they are now positioned at the bottom of Group C4.

It was one of the goals of the Nations League to give lesser-known teams a chance to shine, and many believe that Armenia may do just that in this matchup. Grant-Leon Ramos, a youngster from Borussia Monchengladbach, has scored four goals in thirteen games for his country of Armenia. He is one of many intriguing prospects emerging from Armenia’s youth system. They have a great chance of extending their winning streak and claiming all three points on this road trip.

When is the Faroe Islands vs Armenia kickoff?

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Tórsvollur, Streymoy

What TV channel is Faroe Islands vs Armenia on?

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, ViX

fuboTV, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Armenia: Fast Sports, FAST TV, Armenia TV

Faroe Islands vs Armenia possible lineups

Faroe Islands predicted lineup: Reynatrod (GK); Davidsen, A.Edmundsson, Chukwudi; Danielsen; G.Vatnhamar; Sorensen, Joensen, S.Vatnhamar, Olsen; Edmundsson

Armenia predicted lineup: Cancarevic (GK); Haroyan, Calisir, Harutyuniyan; Tiknizyan, Spertsyan, Iwu, Hovhannisyan; Serobyan, Zelarayan, Bichakhchyan