Georgia vs Portugal: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Georgia and Portugal will face off in the upcoming third round of Euro 2024 at the Feltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. The Georgians still hope to secure a spot in the tournament play-offs. However, they must defeat the Portuguese to achieve this.

Portugal has been impressive with its performance, securing a maximum of six points in just two rounds, despite the team participating in various games. Initially, it came close to losing points in the match against the Czech Republic. In the second round, Martinez’s team faced a tougher opponent—Turkey. However, this time, the Portuguese displayed a greater sense of unity. Following their victory in the first round, they approached the next one with increased confidence.

Georgia had two strong Euro games. First, they met Turkey, where both teams played aggressively. The Turks seemed more confident due to their international tournament experience. Georgians committed more mistakes—1:3. In the second match, the Georgians scored. They played well against the Czech Republic, attacking again and without leaving their opponents any space. – 1:1.

What time is Georgia vs Portugal kickoff?

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Wednesday, June 26 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

9 pm local / 3 pm ET Venue: Arena AufSchalke

Arena AufSchalke Location: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

What TV channel is Georgia vs Portugall on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Austria: RTL

RTL Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : MagentaTV, Servus TV

: MagentaTV, Servus TV Georgia: 1TV

1TV Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : ITV, STV

: ITV, STV USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

31/05/08 – Friendly: Portugal 2 – 0 Georgia

Possible line-ups

Georgia possible starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze

Portugal possible starting lineup: Costa; Semedo, A Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Neves, Palhinha; B Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo