HomeFootball on TV

Georgia vs Portugal: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

By Karen A.
Updated:

Georgia and Portugal will face off in the upcoming third round of Euro 2024 at the Feltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. The Georgians still hope to secure a spot in the tournament play-offs. However, they must defeat the Portuguese to achieve this.

Veltins-Arena, Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen
Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Portugal has been impressive with its performance, securing a maximum of six points in just two rounds, despite the team participating in various games. Initially, it came close to losing points in the match against the Czech Republic. In the second round, Martinez’s team faced a tougher opponent—Turkey. However, this time, the Portuguese displayed a greater sense of unity. Following their victory in the first round, they approached the next one with increased confidence.

Georgia had two strong Euro games. First, they met Turkey, where both teams played aggressively. The Turks seemed more confident due to their international tournament experience. Georgians committed more mistakes—1:3. In the second match, the Georgians scored. They played well against the Czech Republic, attacking again and without leaving their opponents any space. – 1:1.

What time is Georgia vs Portugal kickoff?

  • Date: Wednesday, June 26
  • Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
  • Venue: Arena AufSchalke
  • Location: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

What TV channel is Georgia vs Portugall on?

  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Austria: RTL
  • Canada: TVA, TSN
  • Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV
  • Georgia: 1TV
  • Portugal: Sport TV
  • Spain: RTVE
  • UK: ITV, STV
  • USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Get ExpressVPN

Head-to-Head Record

  • 31/05/08 – Friendly: Portugal 2 – 0 Georgia

Possible line-ups

Georgia possible starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze

Portugal possible starting lineup: Costa; Semedo, A Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Neves, Palhinha; B Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

Karen A.https://www.timesoccertv.com
ABOUT ME: Karen A. is a sports writer and former semi-professional footballer. Karen is a content producer for Time Soccer TV. He has been working with TS since the start of 2009.EXPERIENCE: With more than 15 years' experience in sports analysis, he has had the opportunity to cover a wide range of sporting events, from major international competitions to local matches.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer