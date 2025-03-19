How to bet on soccer in Maryland

Now that sports betting is legal in Maryland, players in the state have access to a wide array of different sports. Not only can players enjoy placing bets on traditional US sports such as football, basketball, hockey, and baseball, but there’s now access to a wide array of different international sports. One of these is soccer, and part of this popularity comes from the increasing popularity of this sport in the state as a whole. Let’s take a look.

Soccer in the USA

While soccer is seen as a traditionally English sport, it’s now played in more than 200 nations around the world, but is still limited in the US. However, this is slowly on the change, with the FIFA making more moves into the country with overseas leagues. For instance, the World Cup in 2026 is going to be hosted in the US as well as Canada and Mexico.

When it comes to Maryland, soccer is played by a wide array of age groups, and across all skill levels. In Maryland, the MD State Soccer Association has six amateur leagues within the state. It’s part of the United States Soccer Federation, the US Olympic Committee and even the US Adult Soccer Association. These means that there is a lot of backing and this goes right up through to the professional level.

Within Maryland, there are two major teams. Based in Baltimore, the Blast team was part of the Major Indoor Soccer League, though this stopped in 2008. After this, it joined the National Indoor Soccer League and in 2014, moved to the Professional Arena Soccer League.

There is also college level soccer which is part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). As such, soccer is available at the majority of Maryland colleges and universities, helping to keep the game more exciting and accessible to more viewers. It takes place in the fall, running from August to December.

Placing bets on soccer in MD

With a growing number of options available when it comes to betting on soccer, it’s no surprise to find that there are more people tuning in. In addition to the actual MD-related soccer events, there are wider USA soccer events that are available as well. As mentioned, bettors in Maryland can enjoy placing bets on the FIFA World Cup when the US is part of it. Additionally, for those just interested in soccer as a whole, there are many different international leagues available. The English Premier League is massively popular on many different betting sites, many of which are international operators already.

For anyone in the state looking to place a bet on soccer, then it’s a simple case of signing up to a preferred betting site. DraftKings Maryland is a popular option for placing bets on soccer matches. Remember that players in MD must have geolocation turned on to ensure the operators know that they are within the state boundaries. The sign-up is easy and just needs name, email, and address, though betting sites will also require verification to ensure players are of legal age. Once all this is complete, a wealth of soccer betting markets become available.