How to watch Austria vs France live stream free

France takes on revived Austria with Ralf Rangnick in their first Euro 2024 matchup. Although Les Bleus are undoubtedly seen as one of the top contenders for the championship, it is difficult to assess their true potential accurately.

N’Golo Kante is expected to be in France’s starting lineup. However, Les Bleus are once again facing familiar questions regarding Kylian Mbappe. Didier Deschamps must decide whether to deploy Mbappe as the central striker or opt for the successful attacking partnership with Olivier Giroud, a strategy that the French team has favoured in recent tournaments.

Austria is entering the tournament in excellent form despite star player David Alaba still being sidelined with a ruptured cruciate knee ligament. Austria placed second in their qualification group, narrowly behind Belgium, and have recently achieved some incredible victories in friendlies.

What time is Austria vs France?

Euro Cup: Group D

Group D Date: Monday, 17 June 2024

Monday, 17 June 2024 Hour: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

9 pm local / 3 pm ET Venue: Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

What TV channel is Austria vs France on?

Fubo TV

beIN Sports 1 HD FR

NRK1 HD

Das Erste HD

FOX US

Sport TV1 HD

TV4 SE HD

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

22/09/2022 – UEFA Nations League: France 2 – 0 Austria

– UEFA Nations League: France 2 – 0 Austria 10/06/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Austria 1 – 1 France

– UEFA Nations League: Austria 1 – 1 France 14/10/2009 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: France 3 – 1 Austria

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: France 3 – 1 Austria 06/09/2008 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Austria 3 – 1 France

Austria vs France: Confirmed teams

Austria squad

Goalkeepers : Niklas Hedl (Rapid Wien), Heinz Lindner (Union SG), Patrick Pentz (Brøndby)

: Niklas Hedl (Rapid Wien), Heinz Lindner (Union SG), Patrick Pentz (Brøndby) Defenders : Flavius Daniliuc (Salzburg), Kevin Danso (Lens), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Stefan Posch (Bologna), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg), Maximilian Wöber (Mönchengladbach)

: Flavius Daniliuc (Salzburg), Kevin Danso (Lens), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Stefan Posch (Bologna), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg), Maximilian Wöber (Mönchengladbach) Midfielders : Christoph Baumgartner (Leipzig), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Marco Grüll (Rapid Wien), Florian Kainz (Köln), Konrad Laimer (Bayern München), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Wien), Nicolas Seiwald (Leipzig)

: Christoph Baumgartner (Leipzig), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Marco Grüll (Rapid Wien), Florian Kainz (Köln), Konrad Laimer (Bayern München), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Wien), Nicolas Seiwald (Leipzig) Forwards: Marko Arnautović (Inter), Maximilian Entrup (Hartberg), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg), Andreas Weimann (West Brom)

France squad