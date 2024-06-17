How to watch Austria vs France live stream free

France takes on revived Austria with Ralf Rangnick in their first Euro 2024 matchup. Although Les Bleus are undoubtedly seen as one of the top contenders for the championship, it is difficult to assess their true potential accurately.
N’Golo Kante is expected to be in France’s starting lineup. However, Les Bleus are once again facing familiar questions regarding Kylian Mbappe. Didier Deschamps must decide whether to deploy Mbappe as the central striker or opt for the successful attacking partnership with Olivier Giroud, a strategy that the French team has favoured in recent tournaments.
Austria is entering the tournament in excellent form despite star player David Alaba still being sidelined with a ruptured cruciate knee ligament. Austria placed second in their qualification group, narrowly behind Belgium, and have recently achieved some incredible victories in friendlies.
What time is Austria vs France?
- Euro Cup: Group D
- Date: Monday, 17 June 2024
- Hour: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
- Venue: Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf
What TV channel is Austria vs France on?
- Fubo TV
- beIN Sports 1 HD FR
- NRK1 HD
- Das Erste HD
- FOX US
- Sport TV1 HD
- TV4 SE HD
Head-to-Head Record
- 22/09/2022 – UEFA Nations League: France 2 – 0 Austria
- 10/06/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Austria 1 – 1 France
- 14/10/2009 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: France 3 – 1 Austria
- 06/09/2008 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Austria 3 – 1 France
Austria vs France: Confirmed teams
Austria squad
- Goalkeepers: Niklas Hedl (Rapid Wien), Heinz Lindner (Union SG), Patrick Pentz (Brøndby)
- Defenders: Flavius Daniliuc (Salzburg), Kevin Danso (Lens), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Stefan Posch (Bologna), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg), Maximilian Wöber (Mönchengladbach)
- Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner (Leipzig), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Marco Grüll (Rapid Wien), Florian Kainz (Köln), Konrad Laimer (Bayern München), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Wien), Nicolas Seiwald (Leipzig)
- Forwards: Marko Arnautović (Inter), Maximilian Entrup (Hartberg), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg), Andreas Weimann (West Brom)
France squad
- Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)
- Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Theo Hernández (Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Inter), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern München)
- Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), N’Golo Kanté (Al-Nassr), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)
- Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Paris), Kingsley Coman (Bayern München), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris), Olivier Giroud (Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris), Kylian Mbappé (Paris), Marcus Thuram (Inter)