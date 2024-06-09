Austria squad Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick’s team line-up

The provisional announcement for the Austria squad Euro 2024 has been made. With Ralf Rangnick at the helm, there is great anticipation for the upcoming summer. Austria is set to make their fourth appearance in a European championship, marking their third consecutive participation in the Euro finals.

Ralf Rangnick, Head Coach of the Austria National Team

Austria successfully avoided a nerve-wracking play-off match to secure their place in Euro 2024, although they were unable to finish at the top of their group. Their hopes of achieving that accolade were dashed by a costly 3-2 defeat at home to winners Belgium. However, they can find solace in their performances.

They find themselves in what is widely considered one of the most challenging Euro 2024 groups, pitted against the Netherlands, France, and Poland. Advancing to the knockout stages might pose a challenge, but the Euro 2024 fixtures could work in their favour.

Austria confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Niklas Hedl (Rapid Vienna)

Heinz Linder (Union Saint-Gilloise)

Patrick Pentz (Brondby)

Defenders:

Flavius ​​Daniliuc (RB Salzburg)

Kevin Danso (Lens)

Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg)

Phillipp Mwene (Mainz)

Stefan Posch (Bologna)

Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien)

Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord)

Maximilian Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Midfielders:

Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig)

Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim)

Marco Grull (Rapid Wien)

Florian Kainz (Koln)

Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)

Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz)

Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)

Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen)

Matthias Seidl (Rapid Wien)

Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig)

Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg)

Forwards:

Marko Arnautovic (Inter Milan)

Maximilian Entrup (Hartberg)

Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)

Andreas Weimann (Free agent)

Manager

Ralf Rangnick is the third coach to secure qualification for the Euros competition, after Marcel Koller and Franco Foda. The most notable achievement was under Foda’s leadership when Austria advanced to the Round of 16 in Euro 2020. The German coach had a successful qualification campaign, achieving great wins both at home and away against Sweden. The Austria Euro 2024 side seems to be skilful and well-coordinated under his leadership.

Key Players

It’s been a bit of a comeback for Marcel Sabitzer this season. Bayern Munich and now Man United both turned him down because they didn’t want to make his loan permanent. On the other hand, the Austrian midfielder has found a home at Borussia Dortmund, where he has helped his team reach the Champions League final for the first time in 11 years. At this point in time, Sabitzer is one of the 50 best Austrian players in terms of games and goals scored for Das Team. He is in good shape going into the event.

Marko Arnautovic, the player who scored the second most goals in Austrian history, is always close to the action. Rangnick will be hoping that he can lead his country to the knockout rounds for the second time. He has scored two goals in his last two games for Das Team, so it’s possible.

