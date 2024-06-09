Poland squad Euro 2024: Michal Probierz’s team line-up

Poland has officially selected their confirmed Poland squad Euro 2024 of 26 players for the tournament. Michał Probierz successfully led his team to qualify for next season’s tournament in Germany by defeating Wales in the playoffs in penalty shootouts.

Michal Probierz, Head Coach of the Poland National Team

Poland’s performance in Euro 2024 qualifying left much to be desired. They finished third in a relatively weak Group E behind Albania and Czechia. However, they redeemed themselves in the playoffs with a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Wales in Cardiff.

There are always lots of surprises waiting for international competitions, and Poland will be hoping that they can create enough of them. In point of fact, being drawn into a group that includes France, the Netherlands, and Austria is not an easy task.

Poland confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

Marcin Bulka (Nice)

Mateusz Kochalski (Stal Mielec)

Defenders:

Jan Bednarek (Southampton)

Pawel Bochniewicz (Heerenveen)

Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal)

Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan)

Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli)

Pawel Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona)

Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserslautern)

Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli)

Midfielders:

Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens)

Jakub Moder (Brighton)

Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Białystok)

Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens)

Michal Skoras (Club Brugge)

Nicola Zalewski (Roma)

Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin)

Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets Razgrad)

Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United)

Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce)

Kacper Urbanski (Bologna)

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Jakub Kaluzinski (Antalyaspor)

Forwards:

Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor)

Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus)

Karol Swiderski (Hellas Verona)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir)

Manager

Michal Probierz has a track record of working with teams that are considered outsiders. He had his most successful season with Jagiellonia Bialystok, a small team that won the Polish Cup in 2009/10. After Fernando Santos was dismissed, the 51-year-old was promoted to the top job from the Under-21s. In his opening six games, he managed to remain unbeaten. “It’s not just about playing, but winning,” he asserts confidently, referring to his solid style.

Key Players

Undoubtedly one of the most exceptional forwards of his time, Robert Lewandowski is often compared to Zbigniew Boniek, who is considered Poland’s greatest player. However, when it comes to international tournaments, Lewandowski has yet to make a significant impact. The collapse started in the local area during Euro 2012. The Barcelona striker, approaching his 36th birthday in August, may perceive this as his final opportunity to make amends for the situation.

Poland has a dependable performer in both defence and attack. Wojciech Szczesny, the experienced Juventus keeper with 81 caps and multiple major tournaments under his belt, is expected to have a lot on his plate guarding the goal.

Poland UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures