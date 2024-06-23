How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay online for free

Colombia will face Paraguay on Monday, June 24 at 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) in their opening match of the group stage at the Copa America 2024.

NRG Stadium

Paraguay, which reached the quarter-finals in the previous two Copa America editions, faces this tournament with little to no expectations. Under the guidance of their new coach, Daniel Garnero, they are currently trying to establish their position and improve their scoring abilities.

Los Cafeteros have won 23 straight games without losing, including an impressive begin to their World Cup qualifying campaign. They also recently put on a great show in a 5-1 friendly win over a strong US team.

What time is Colombia vs Paraguay kickoff?

Date: Monday, June 24

Monday, June 24 Time: 6 pm ET

6 pm ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

What TV channel is Colombia vs Paraguay on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Colombia and Paraguay will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Colombia: DGO, Caracol

Mexico: Azteca

Paraguay: SNT, Trece

Spain: Movistar

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

MORE: Copa America 2024 Schedule

Head-to-Head Record

22/11/ 20 23 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Paraguay 0 – 1 Colombia

– Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Paraguay 0 – 1 Colombia 20/11/ 20 22 – Friendly: Colombia 2 – 0 Paraguay

– Friendly: Colombia 2 – 0 Paraguay 17/11/ 20 21 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Colombia 0 – 0 Paraguay

– Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Colombia 0 – 0 Paraguay 06/09/ 20 21 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Paraguay 1 – 1 Colombia

– Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Paraguay 1 – 1 Colombia 23/06/2019 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Colombia 1 – 0 Paraguay

Possible line-ups

Colombia (4-2-3-1): Vargas, Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Mojica; Lerma, Uribe; Arias, James Rodriguez, Diaz; Santos Borre.

Paraguay (4-2-2): Coronel; Velazquez, Gomez, Alderete, Espinoza; Villasanti, Cubas, Peralta, Almiron; Sosa, Bareiro.