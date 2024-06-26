How to watch Ecuador vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 live stream free

After losing their openers, Ecuador and Jamaica are seeking their first Group B points. A second defeat would presumably eliminate either team.

The two rivals, both beginning with losses on their initial Matchday, will now go head-to-head. During the match against Mexico, Jamaica considered the underdogs in Group B, faced a predictable 1-0 defeat. However, they did have opportunities to score and managed to create challenges for the Mexican team at certain moments.

Ecuador’s team experienced an unexpected result when they faced Venezuela, despite being considered heavy favourites. Unfortunately, Valencia’s expulsion, despite later scoring the first goal, proved to be costly in Venezuela’s fair 2-1 victory. As a result, both teams are desperate for a win in order to keep their hopes alive for the next Matchday.

When is Ecuador vs Jamaica?

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Wednesday, June 26 Time: 6 pm ET

What TV channel is Ecuador vs Jamaica on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Ecuador and Jamaica will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol, DGO

Mexico: Azteca

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: Movistar

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Copa America 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

08/09/ 20 18 – Friendly: Ecuador 2 – 0 Jamaica

– Friendly: Ecuador 2 – 0 Jamaica 02/09/ 20 11 – Friendly: Ecuador 5 – 2 Jamaica

– Friendly: Ecuador 5 – 2 Jamaica 12/08/2009 – Friendly: Ecuador 0 – 0 Jamaica

Possible line-ups

Ecuador possible starting lineup: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Gruezo, M. Caicedo; Minda, Paez, Sarmiento; Rodriguez

Jamaica possible starting lineup: Waite; Bernard, Latibeaudiere, Pinnock; Lembikisa, Decordova-Reid, Anderson, Leigh; Nicholson, Gray; Antonio