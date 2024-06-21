How to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela live stream free

On Saturday, Ecuador will start their 2024 Copa America race with a match against Venezuela at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Despite their lack of previous victories in this competition, Felix Sanchez’s team is filled with promising young talent who have the potential to excel in their first major international tournament.

Levi’s Stadium

Ecuador may have the best youthful talent in South America outside of Argentina and Brazil. With 12 players under 23 in their Copa America lineup, the nation has a promising future on the pitch, but this tournament may be too early for them to contend.

Venezuela, their first opponent, has lost their past five internationals and heads to the US in bad condition. The team hopes to do well in the group stage, but they’ve only won one of their previous 10 head-to-head matches, so a poor start is possible.

When is Ecuador vs Venezuela?

Date: Saturday, June 22

Saturday, June 22 Time: 6 pm ET

6 pm ET Venue: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

What TV channel is Ecuador vs Venezuela on?

Live TV coverage of Copa America games will be available on FOX, FS1, and FS2. You can find Spanish-language broadcasts on TUDN, UniMás, and Univision.

Even without cable, you can watch the Copa America on any live TV streaming service that provides FOX, FS1, and FS2. Some of the top cable streamers with free trials provide all or most of those channels:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

International Coverage:

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Ecuador: DGO, Canal del Futbol

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: 3Cat

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

Venezuela: DGO, Televen

MORE: Copa America 2024 Schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

16/11/ 20 23 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Venezuela 0 – 0 Ecuador

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Venezuela 0 – 0 Ecuador 11/11/ 20 21 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Ecuador 1 – 0 Venezuela

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Ecuador 1 – 0 Venezuela 10/10/ 20 21 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Venezuela 2 – 1 Ecuador

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Venezuela 2 – 1 Ecuador 20/06/ 20 21 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Venezuela 2 – 2 Ecuador

– CONMEBOL Copa America: Venezuela 2 – 2 Ecuador 02/06/2019 – Friendly: Venezuela 1 – 1 Ecuador

Possible line-ups

Ecuador starting XI: Ramirez; Castillo, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Gruezo, Caicedo; Mena, Plata, Valencia; Estrada.

Venezuela starting XI: Graterol; Hernandez, Mejias, Ferraresi, Gonzalez; Rincon, J. Martinez; Machis, Soltedo, Penaranda; Ramirez.