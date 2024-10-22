How to watch Juventus vs Stuttgart: Prediction, Lineups, Live stream

In round three of the modified Champions League format, the Italian club Juventus will meet Stuttgart in an effort to extend their winning streak to three games. This adds an extra layer of excitement to the Juventus vs Stuttgart Predictions.

Allianz Stadium, Torino

The improvement from the previous season is noticeable at Juventus. The team has undergone several changes, including adding a new coach. This has led to the team’s undefeated record this year. On top of that, it lets in the fewest goals in Serie A, at one per eight games. On the other hand, the Turin club has been drawing many late games, losing to Empoli (0-0) and Cagliari (1-1). This means that the wards of Thiago Motta are no longer first. Their advantage over Napoli, who are now in first place, is narrow, at three points.

Even in the Champions League, Juve have gotten off to a strong start. He defeated formidable opponents from the Netherlands and Germany in two matches, PSV(3:1) and Leipzig (3:2). Both contests were close, but the Old Lady recovered from setbacks and came out on top, earning three points each.

On the other hand, Stuttgart has also undergone significant transition from previous season, although a negative one. The summer was also a time of transformation for him. Everything is becoming very evident based on the most recent results – they have lost their last four matches in a row. The group has lately gone winless in Bundesliga matches, losing to Hoffenheim(1:1), Wolfsburg(2:2), and Bayern (0:4) over the weekend. Stuttgart doesn’t perform up to expectations in the competition, finishing eighth.

The German opponent only scored once in two rounds in the Champions League. While they attempted to claim a tie, they ultimately lost against Real Madrid (1-3). However, Madrid, who has not been particularly dominating this season, is the primary target of these queries. The second round was a 1-1 draw between Stuttgart and Sparta Prague.

What time is Juventus vs Stuttgart kick off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Tuesday, 22 October, 2024

Tuesday, 22 October, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Torino

How to watch Juventus vs Stuttgart on TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4 USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Juventus vs Stuttgart squads

Juventus predicted lineup: Di Gregorio (GK), Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cabal, Thuram, Locatelli, Luiz, Cambiaso, Yildiz, Vlahovic

Stuttgart predicted lineup: Nubel (GK), Vagnoman, Rouault, Chabot, Hendriks, Karazor, Stiller, Rieder, Undav, Leweling, Demirovic

Juventus vs Stuttgart Prediction

Juventus has been doing really well this season and is making good progress. It does, in fact, draw on occasion. However, they are now facing a team that is not performing up to par.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Stuttgart

