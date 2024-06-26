How to watch Slovakia vs Romania online for free

Slovakia and Romania will meet in the third match of the group stage of Euro 2024. Before the last round, the odds already suggest that both teams will settle for a draw.

Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main

The teams have the same number of points in the group, and Belgium and Ukraine also have three points each. So, the situation is unique for this Euro. Of course, Romania did not expect to make the playoffs, while Slovakia realised that it would be hard for them. But before the last round, both teams have a chance for success.

After losing to Ukraine in the second round of group stage, the Slovakian squad’s chances of making it to the quarterfinals were obviously much lower. The national teams of Romania and Slovakia both lost their second games after winning the first.

When is the Slovakia vs Romania?

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Wednesday, June 26 Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET

6 pm local / 12 pm ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Location: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

What TV channel is Slovakia vs Romania on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Austria: RTL

RTL Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : MagentaTV, Servus TV

: MagentaTV, Servus TV Romania: VOYO

VOYO Slovakia: Markiza TV

Markiza TV Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

14/08/13 – Friendly: Romania 1 – 1 Slovakia

– Friendly: Romania 1 – 1 Slovakia 09/02/05 – Friendly: Romania 2 – 2 Slovakia

– Friendly: Romania 2 – 2 Slovakia 12/02/03 – Friendly: Romania 2 – 1 Slovakia

– Friendly: Romania 2 – 1 Slovakia 25/04/01 – Friendly: Romania 0 – 0 Slovakia

– Friendly: Romania 0 – 0 Slovakia 04/09/99 – UEFA European Championship: Slovakia 1 – 5 Romania

Possible line-ups

Slovakia possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozeník, Haraslin

Romania possible starting lineup: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; R Marin, M Marin, Stanciu; Man, Dragus, Mihaila