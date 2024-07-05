How to watch Venezuela vs Canada live stream free

At the America’s Cup, Venezuela completed all three of its matches with victories, but will Canada be able to overcome its opponent on July 5?

AT&T Stadium

Venezuela faced a challenging group, where they were not seen as strong contenders for the second playoff spot. After causing a stir in the initial round with a 2-1 victory over Ecuador, Fernando Batista’s team showed no signs of slowing down. They continued their winning streak by defeating Mexico (1-0) and Jamaica (3-0) in consecutive matches.

Canada was not expected to be a serious playoff candidate like their present opponent, but they surprised everyone. Jesse Marsch’s squad lost 0-2 to Argentina in the first round. In the second round, they beat Peru 1-0. They tied with Chile to finish in second place in the final round.

When is Venezuela vs Canada?

Date: Friday, July 5

Time: 9 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, Texas

What TV channel is Venezuela vs Canada on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Venezuela and Canada will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Mexico: Azteca, TUDN

Spain: Movistar

UK: This match will be shown in the UK on Premier Sport Player’s platforms.

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

Venezuela: DGO, Televen

Head-to-Head Record

30/05/ 20 10 – Friendly: Venezuela 1 – 1 Canada

– Friendly: Venezuela 1 – 1 Canada 02/06/2007 – Friendly: Venezuela 2 – 2 Canada

Possible line-ups

Venezuela predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Martinez, Herrera; Bello, Savarino, Soteldo; Rondon

Canada predicted lineup (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Laryea, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; David, Larin