Italy vs Belgium: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

The Azzurri face the Red Devils in the Nations League on Thursday, promising an intriguing matchup between the Group A2 competitors. Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will welcome the Italy vs Belgium match.

Stadio Olimpico, Roma

Italy is a strong contender to maintain its flawless beginning to its Nations League journey as it welcomes Belgium to the Stadio Olimpico. During their opener, the Azzurri rallied to secure a 3-1 victory in France, and they continued their success by defeating Israel 2-1 in Budapest.

Belgium started with a 3-1 victory against Israel but then faced their third loss in six matches, falling 2-0 to France. This result left captain Kevin De Bruyne visibly unhappy.

Italy vs Belgium date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stadio Olimpico, Roma

Where to watch Italy vs Belgium

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX

fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Belgium: RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI

RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Where and how to watch Italy vs Belgium live

You can watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service, which allows you to watch live streams on your TV, tablet, or mobile device.

Italy vs Belgium possible lineups

Italy possible lineup: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Bellanova, Barella, Ricci, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui

Belgium possible lineup: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Theate; Onana, Tielemans; Lukebakio, Trossard, Doku; Openda