Italy vs Belgium: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

The Azzurri face the Red Devils in the Nations League on Thursday, promising an intriguing matchup between the Group A2 competitors. Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will welcome the Italy vs Belgium match.
Italy is a strong contender to maintain its flawless beginning to its Nations League journey as it welcomes Belgium to the Stadio Olimpico. During their opener, the Azzurri rallied to secure a 3-1 victory in France, and they continued their success by defeating Israel 2-1 in Budapest.
Belgium started with a 3-1 victory against Israel but then faced their third loss in six matches, falling 2-0 to France. This result left captain Kevin De Bruyne visibly unhappy.
Italy vs Belgium date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Nations League
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Stadio Olimpico, Roma
Where to watch Italy vs Belgium
- UK: N/A
- USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Belgium: RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI
- Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Where and how to watch Italy vs Belgium live
You can watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service, which allows you to watch live streams on your TV, tablet, or mobile device.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
Italy vs Belgium possible lineups
Italy possible lineup: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Bellanova, Barella, Ricci, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui
Belgium possible lineup: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Theate; Onana, Tielemans; Lukebakio, Trossard, Doku; Openda