The Liga MX Apertura 2024 championship is currently underway, and Matchday 4 will mark the end of the matches before the break for clubs to participate in the Leagues Cup.
FC Juárez has had a disappointing start to the season, only managing to secure one point from three games. As a result, concerns are growing, and if they fail to achieve a positive result against the two-time champions, changes may be needed.
As for America, they’re still reeling from last May’s Final loss to Cruz Azul and their Liga MX Super Cup victory against Tigres—the same side they fell to in their most recent match—so they dropped their second game in as many games.
When will the Juarez vs America match be played?
Bravos vs America will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez on July 20, 2024. The kick-off is scheduled for 11:10 ET / 8:10 PT in the US.
|Games
|Juarez vs America
|Date
|Saturday, July 20
|Times
|11:10 pm ET, 8:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez, Ciudad Juárez
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Bravos vs America:
- Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Sports Premium
- USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|25/01/24
|Juarez 0 – 2 America
|Liga MX
|01/07/23
|America 1 – 2 Juarez
|Liga MX
|29/04/23
|Juarez 0 – 1 America
|Liga MX
|08/08/22
|America 2 – 1 Juarez
|Liga MX
|10/04/22
|America 3 – 0 Juarez
|Liga MX
Juarez vs America predicted lineups
Juarez predicted lineups: Sebastián Jurado, Edson Fernando, Ralph Orquin, Diego Campillo, Moisés Mosquera, Francisco Calvo, Ian Jairo Torres, Jesús Venegas, Ángel Zaldívar, Dieter Villalpando, Avilés Hurtado
America predicted lineups: Luis Malagón, Israel Reyes, Cristian Calderón, Erick Sanchez, Roman Juarez del Castillo, Néstor Araújo, Javairo Dilrosun, Richard Sánchez, Illian Hernandez, Henry Martin, Álvaro Fidalgo Fernández