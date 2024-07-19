The Liga MX Apertura 2024 championship is currently underway, and Matchday 4 will mark the end of the matches before the break for clubs to participate in the Leagues Cup.

Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez, Ciudad Juarez

FC Juárez has had a disappointing start to the season, only managing to secure one point from three games. As a result, concerns are growing, and if they fail to achieve a positive result against the two-time champions, changes may be needed.

As for America, they’re still reeling from last May’s Final loss to Cruz Azul and their Liga MX Super Cup victory against Tigres—the same side they fell to in their most recent match—so they dropped their second game in as many games.

When will the Juarez vs America match be played?

Bravos vs America will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez on July 20, 2024. The kick-off is scheduled for 11:10 ET / 8:10 PT in the US.

Games Juarez vs America Date Saturday, July 20 Times 11:10 pm ET, 8:10 pm PT Venue Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez, Ciudad Juárez Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Bravos vs America:

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Sports Premium

Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Sports Premium USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 25/01/24 Juarez 0 – 2 America Liga MX 01/07/23 America 1 – 2 Juarez Liga MX 29/04/23 Juarez 0 – 1 America Liga MX 08/08/22 America 2 – 1 Juarez Liga MX 10/04/22 America 3 – 0 Juarez Liga MX

Juarez vs America predicted lineups

Juarez predicted lineups: Sebastián Jurado, Edson Fernando, Ralph Orquin, Diego Campillo, Moisés Mosquera, Francisco Calvo, Ian Jairo Torres, Jesús Venegas, Ángel Zaldívar, Dieter Villalpando, Avilés Hurtado

America predicted lineups: Luis Malagón, Israel Reyes, Cristian Calderón, Erick Sanchez, Roman Juarez del Castillo, Néstor Araújo, Javairo Dilrosun, Richard Sánchez, Illian Hernandez, Henry Martin, Álvaro Fidalgo Fernández