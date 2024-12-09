Kylian Mbappé and Bellingham shine as Real Madrid dominates Girona 3-0

Real Madrid achieved a convincing 3-0 victory over Girona on December 7, 2024, in a match that showcased their resilience and attacking prowess. This win allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s side to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to just two points, with Real holding a game in hand.

Match Overview

The match took place at Montilivi Stadium in Girona, as part of the 16th round of La Liga. Real Madrid’s goals came from Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler, and Kylian Mbappé, marking a strong performance from the team.

Scoring Summary

36′ – Jude Bellingham : Bellingham opened the scoring by capitalizing on a defensive mistake, poking the ball through the legs of Girona’s goalkeeper, Gazzaniga.

: Bellingham opened the scoring by capitalizing on a defensive mistake, poking the ball through the legs of Girona’s goalkeeper, Gazzaniga. 55′ – Arda Güler : The Turkish midfielder doubled the lead after receiving a brilliant through ball from Bellingham, finishing with precision into the bottom corner.

: The Turkish midfielder doubled the lead after receiving a brilliant through ball from Bellingham, finishing with precision into the bottom corner. 62′ – Kylian Mbappé: Mbappé added the third goal with a low shot from a tight angle, assisted by Luka Modrić. This marked his ninth league goal of the season.

Match Analysis

Despite Real Madrid’s eventual dominance, the first half was challenging. Girona had several opportunities to score and looked more threatening at times. Notably, Van de Beek squandered a chance after an intricate team move. However, Madrid’s breakthrough came just before halftime when they finally began to find their rhythm.Ancelotti’s tactical adjustments at halftime paid off as Madrid controlled possession in the second half and effectively neutralized Girona’s attacks. The team’s improved performance was evident as they created multiple chances and maintained pressure on Girona’s defense.

Key Player Performances

Jude Bellingham : The English midfielder was instrumental throughout the match, scoring one goal and providing an assist before being substituted due to injury concerns.

: The English midfielder was instrumental throughout the match, scoring one goal and providing an assist before being substituted due to injury concerns. Kylian Mbappé: After facing criticism for missing penalties in previous matches, Mbappé not only scored but also played a crucial role in the attack. His performance was highlighted by his ability to create chances and maintain pressure on the opposition.

Managerial Insights

After the match, Ancelotti praised his team’s performance while acknowledging some defensive lapses early on. He emphasized the importance of supporting players like Mbappé through challenging times and noted that sometimes resting players could be beneficial for their form.

Injury Concerns

The match was not without its setbacks for Real Madrid. Bellingham’s injury will be assessed ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash against Atalanta. Additionally, Ferland Mendy sustained a muscular injury during the game.

This victory not only boosts Real Madrid’s confidence but also places them firmly in contention for the La Liga title as they continue to chase Barcelona. With this win, they have demonstrated their capability to bounce back from setbacks and maintain pressure on their rivals as the season progresses.