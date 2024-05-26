MOTD FA Cup Highlights (TV shows)

HomeFootball on TV

Watch all the goals, drama and reaction from football’s oldest cup competition as Premier League giants face off against the underdogs of the lower leagues. 

Match of the day – FA Cup Final Highlights (25 May 2024)

Watch all the goals, drama and reaction from football’s oldest cup competition as the FA Cup reaches the fourth round.

Another chance to see the best of the action from the 2024 FA Cup final between local rivals Manchester City and Manchester United. 

The two sides are contesting the final of English football’s showpiece club competition for a second successive season, with City victorious 12 months ago thanks to a 2-1 win. 

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Chelsea 1-0 in April’s semi-final, thanks to Bernardo Silva’s decisive 84th minute strike, while United let a three-goal lead slip to Championship side Coventry City before recovering to win on penalties.

