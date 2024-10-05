Nacional vs Benfica live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

Following a decisive Champions League triumph against Atletico Madrid, Benfica is set to resume their Primeira Liga campaign with a visit to the Estadio da Madeira for Nacional vs Benfica match this Sunday.

Instead of worrying about beating Benfica, CD Nacional should focus on beating every team in the Primeira Liga. It is quite concerning that they have failed to score in each of their previous three games and have had a total of four goals scored against them this season. Is a drop back to the second tier possible shortly?

Despite Benfica’s impressive recent performance, they continue to suffer from the consequences of their lacklustre beginning to the season and currently find themselves five points behind Sporting Lisbon. They must continue their winning streak and prepare to seize the opportunity when they face the league leaders in December.

What time does Nacional vs Benfica kick off?

Competition: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Day: Sunday, 6 October 2024

Sunday, 6 October 2024 Kick-off: 18:00 UK Time

18:00 UK Time Stadium: Estádio da Madeira

Nacional vs Benfica live stream, TV channel

UK: RTPi

RTPi USA: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol Canada: RTPi

RTPi Australia: RTPi

RTPi Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, RTP África

Nacional vs Benfica possible lineups

Nacional possible lineup: Franca; Garcia, Santos, Ze Vitor, Gomes; Soumare, Dias, Esteves; Appiah, Butzke, Thomas

Benfica possible lineup: Trubin; Araujo, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Aursnes, Luis; Di Maria, Kokcu, Akturkoglu; Pavlidis