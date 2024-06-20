Netherlands vs France: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

On June 21st, the Netherlands and France will face off at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, which is expected to be one of the most important games in the Euro 2024 group stage. Both sides earned three points in the opening encounter.

Red Bull Arena, Wals-Siezenheim

Although Didier Deschamps and Ronald Koeman will have been satisfied with their sides’ performance in their first games, they will both be hoping for more from their offensive units.

France is facing a major setback with the probable absence of Mbappe. The question arises as to who will take his place, and potential candidates for the role could include Kinglsey Coman or Randal Kolo Muani.

When is the Netherlands vs France?

France’s game against the Netherlands will take place on Friday, June 21.

The clash will kick off at 8 pm BST.

The Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany will host the Group D match.

What TV channel is Netherlands vs France on?

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Canada: TVA, TSN

TVA, TSN France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV

MagentaTV, Servus TV Netherlands: NOS, NPO

NOS, NPO Spain: RTVE

RTVE UK: BBC

BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

13/10/2023 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Netherlands 1 – 2 France

24/03/2023 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: France 4 – 0 Netherlands

16/11/2018 – UEFA Nations League: Netherlands 2 – 0 France

09/09/2018 – UEFA Nations League: France 2 – 1 Netherlands

31/08/2017 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: France 4 – 0 Netherlands

Possible line-ups

Netherlands Probable Starting XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo

France Probable Starting XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Griezmann, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Thuram