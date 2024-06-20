Netherlands vs France: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

On June 21st, the Netherlands and France will face off at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, which is expected to be one of the most important games in the Euro 2024 group stage. Both sides earned three points in the opening encounter.
Although Didier Deschamps and Ronald Koeman will have been satisfied with their sides’ performance in their first games, they will both be hoping for more from their offensive units.
France is facing a major setback with the probable absence of Mbappe. The question arises as to who will take his place, and potential candidates for the role could include Kinglsey Coman or Randal Kolo Muani.
When is the Netherlands vs France?
- France’s game against the Netherlands will take place on Friday, June 21.
- The clash will kick off at 8 pm BST.
- The Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany will host the Group D match.
What TV channel is Netherlands vs France on?
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Canada: TVA, TSN
- France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
- Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV
- Netherlands: NOS, NPO
- Spain: RTVE
- UK: BBC
- USA: fuboTV, FOX
How to watch anywhere with VPN
ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.
Head-to-Head Record
13/10/2023 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Netherlands 1 – 2 France
24/03/2023 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: France 4 – 0 Netherlands
16/11/2018 – UEFA Nations League: Netherlands 2 – 0 France
09/09/2018 – UEFA Nations League: France 2 – 1 Netherlands
31/08/2017 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: France 4 – 0 Netherlands
Possible line-ups
Netherlands Probable Starting XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo
France Probable Starting XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Griezmann, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Thuram