Romania vs Netherlands: Live stream and how to watch Euro 2024 game online

The quarterfinals of Euro 2024 will include a match between the Netherlands and Romania. Many are calling the Romanians the “dark horse” of the World Cup. The Dutch, who fared poorly in their group stage, could have some trouble against them.

Allianz Arena, Munchen

The Dutch had a rough time of it in the group stage. A lot of people were hoping for more efficient football and certain wins from the Orange. Although it seemed like a sure thing at 2:1 in the first round, Poland pushed right up to the very end. After that came a loss to Austria (2:3) and a tie with France. Some issues with Koeman’s squad are already apparent; for example, they have trouble creating and do not have enough offensive weapons to convert opportunities into goals.

Overwhelmingly, Romania was a surprise at this Euro. The squad won the opening round match against Ukraine. Scored three goals while being outplayed and penalised for errors; the game ended in a scoreless draw. A 0:2 loss to Belgium and a 1:1 draw with Slovakia made things tougher for the “yellows” later on. The Romanians advanced to the playoffs thanks to a last-round tie.

What time is Romania vs Netherlands kickoff?

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Tuesday, July 2 Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET

6 pm local / 12 pm ET Venue: Allianz-Arena

Allianz-Arena Location: München, Germany

What TV channel is Romania vs Netherlands on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : ZDF, MagentaTV

: ZDF, MagentaTV Netherlands: NOS, NPO

NOS, NPO Romania: VOYO

VOYO Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

14/11/2017 – Friendly: Romania 0 – 3 Netherlands

– Friendly: Romania 0 – 3 Netherlands 26/03/2013 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Netherlands 4 – 0 Romania

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Netherlands 4 – 0 Romania 16/10/2012 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Romania 1 – 4 Netherlands

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Romania 1 – 4 Netherlands 17/06/2008 – UEFA European Championship: Netherlands 2 – 0 Romania

– UEFA European Championship: Netherlands 2 – 0 Romania 13/10/2007 – UEFA European Championship: Romania 1 – 0 Netherlands

Possible line-ups

Romania possible starting lineup: Nita; Mogos, Dragusin, Burca, Ratiu; R. Marin, S. Marin, Stanciu; Hagi, Dragus, Coman

Netherlands possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo; Depay