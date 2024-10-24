Sevilla aims to recover from a significant loss to Barcelona as they proceed with their La Liga journey, facing Espanyol at RCDE Stadium on Friday night. The Espanyol vs Sevilla match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Espanyol has returned to La Liga from the Segunda, accumulating 10 points over the course of ten matches in the tournament. The team’s primary objective is to secure a stable position in the middle of the table and avoid the struggle for survival. Initially, it was successful, but in the last five matches, they experienced four losses.

On the other hand, Sevilla had a rough start but has been playing with more confidence every time they play at home. Away games are a topic that evokes much discussion. The recent match against Barcelona (1:5) serves as evidence of this.

Saul Niguez will be unavailable for the match against Espanyol due to an injury, and Javi Puado is currently recovering from his injury.

When does Espanyol vs Sevilla kick off?

Competition: La Liga

La Liga Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat

Is Espanyol vs Sevilla on TV?

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV

Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Canada: TSN+

TSN+ Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 Spain: Movistar+, Gol Stadium, M+ LALIGA TV, GOL PLAY, LaLiga TV Bar HD

Espanyol vs Sevilla predicted lineups

Espanyol predicted lineup: Joan Garcia, Omar El Hilali, Marash Kumbulla, Leandro Cabrera, Jofre Carreras, Alvaro Tejero, Alex Kral, Pol Lozano, Carlos Romero, Irvin Cardona, Alejo Veliz

Sevilla predicted lineup: Oerjan Haaskjold Nyland, Jose Angel Carmona, Loic Bade, Marcao, Adria Pedrosa, Lucien Agoume, Nemanja Gudelj, Gerard Fernandez, Dodi Lukebakio, Isaac Romero, Stanis Idumbo Muzambo