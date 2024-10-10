Spain vs Denmark live stream: Free links, TV channel, Prediction, kick-off time

Spain’s convincing 4-1 win against Switzerland in their most recent Nations League match in September demonstrated why they were named European champions, and they ought to be too strong for Denmark to handle in Murcia. The Spain vs Denmark match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

After winning the European Championship, Spain got off to a slow start in the Nations League by losing to Serbia in their first match. The Red Fury were the more effective team and came closer to victory. However, the team’s performance was subpar, as if they weren’t giving it their all – 0:0. De la Fuente’s wards showed considerable improvement as early as the second round, defeating Switzerland 4-1.

We can confidently say that Spain is among the best teams in Europe, if not the world. During the European Championships, many goals, magnificent football, triumphs, and, most importantly, a well-deserved title were on display. Yes, young players like Yamal, Olmo, and Nico Williams are now Spain’s mainstays. However, injuries to key members of the national squad have cast doubt on their ability to compete. Take Rodri as an example; he has been out for quite some time.

On the other hand, with their one victory in the Nations League, Denmark has gotten off to a stronger start. The team also kept a clean sheet in its two matches against Switzerland and Serbia, ending in 2-0 victories. Even though the Swiss were really tough, the game turned around when their opponents were down to 10 men in the second half. After a two-and-a-half-point deficit, the Danes are now in first place in the group with six points.

The team’s performance in the Euros was not up to pace with Spain’s. Despite this, Denmark also did quite well, forcing their rivals to fight. They only managed a draw in three group matches, including their encounter with England (1:1). However, Germany eliminated it in the play-offs with a score of 0:2.

Spain vs Denmark date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: stadio Enrique Roca de Murcia

How to watch Spain vs Denmark on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1

Spain vs Denmark possible lineup

Spain possible lineup: Raya; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Baena

Denmark possible lineup: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Vestergaard, Nelsson; Bah, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Poulsen, Hojlund

Spain vs Denmark prediction

This is a match that Spain should win. However, its dominance is quite improbable. First and foremost, this is the Nations League, which takes place in the midst of the club season, so no one will ‘die’ on the field. Second, Denmark can now mount some opposition to the Spaniards.

Prediction: Spain 2-1 Denmark