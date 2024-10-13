Spain vs Serbia: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

In the Nations League quarterfinals, Serbia will take on Spain. Clearly, one of these two is the clear favourite. Conversely, the defending European champions have had a tough go of it recently, winning very few games. The Spain vs Serbia match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Indeed, de la Fuente’s team remains unbeaten in the Nations League. Nonetheless, it has already dropped points once – 0-0 against Serbia in the opening round. Subsequently, the Spaniards triumphed over Switzerland with a score of 4:1 and secured a victory against Denmark, winning 1:0. The team is currently in a well-earned position at the top of the group, despite the narrow margin from the chasing teams—just one and three points behind.

Spain is beginning to face some challenges. Their adversaries know how to compete against them. De la Fuente’s team is dynamic in their offensive play, utilising the wings and frequently taking shots at goal. Teams with organised defensive skills and a dependable custodian can effectively counter the Red Fury. The matches against Serbia and Denmark showcased this, as the reigning European champions managed to score only a few goals despite maintaining an active pressing strategy throughout the games. The Danish team netted the sole goal with a long-range strike that deflected off the custodian.

Serbia achieved a significant victory in their match against Switzerland, winning 2-0. The score wasn’t necessarily indicative of their performance in the game. The Serbs played exceptionally well, defending with skill and capitalising on their limited opportunities; Mitrovic netted a stunning long-range goal. The team secured an additional point at the beginning of the tournament, finishing with a score of 0-0 against Spain. In the second round, Serbia struggled against the Danes, resulting in a score of 0:2. In the attack during that match, the team did not achieve anything.

Spain vs Serbia date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Nuevo Arcángel, Córdoba

How to watch Spain vs Serbia on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1

RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1 Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 4 Serbia, Arena 1 Premium

Spain vs Serbia possible lineup

Spain possible lineup: Raya; Porro, Vivian, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Ruiz; Baena, Pedri, Oyarzabal; Morata

Serbia possible lineup: Rajkovic; Erakovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Nedeljkovic, Maksimovic, Grujic, Biramcevic; Samardzic, Mitrovic, Lukic

Spain vs Serbia prediction

Ultimately, Spain is expected to come out on top in this matchup. They remain an exceptionally formidable team, likely still the most powerful in Europe. Serbia winning here serves no purpose. However, I believe it will engage with the opponent similarly to how Denmark did – the team is capable of maintaining its defensive stance once more. Additionally, Yamal might be missing from the game due to an injury.

Prediction: Spain 1-0 Serbia