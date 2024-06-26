Ukraine vs Belgium: How to watch live, stream link free

Ukraine and Belgium are set to face off in an extremely anticipated match during the third phase of the Euro 2024 group stage. All four teams in the quartet currently have three points each, which means they all have an equal chance of either dropping to last place or finishing first.

MHP Arena, Stuttgart

It’s quite impressive that both teams competing in this match have the potential to be at the top of their group at the moment. However, they unfortunately lost points due to their own mistakes. Ukraine’s performance in the match against Romania was far from impressive, as they made numerous mistakes.

Belgium suffered a defeat against Slovakia, although the score was not heavily in favour of the latter, ending 0:1. At this point, the team didn’t make too many errors, but there were also some issues in the offensive department, with several missed opportunities.

What time is Ukraine vs Belgium kickoff?

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Wednesday, June 26 Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET

6 pm local / 12 pm ET Venue: MHP Arena

MHP Arena Location: Stuttgart, Germany

What TV channel is Ukraine vs Belgium on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Austria: RTL

RTL Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : MagentaTV, Servus TV

: MagentaTV, Servus TV Romania: VOYO

VOYO Slovakia: Markiza TV

Markiza TV Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

This is the very first time that these two countries have seen each other.

Possible line-ups

The probable lineup for Ukraine in 4-2-3-1: Trubin; Zinchenko, Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviienko, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Yarmolenko, Dovbyk

The probable lineup for Belgium in 4-2-3-1: Casteels; Theate, Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Onana, Tielemans, Doku, De Bruyne, Lukebakio, Lukaku