HomeFootball on TV

Ukraine vs Belgium: How to watch live, stream link free

By Alan Jones
Updated:

Ukraine and Belgium are set to face off in an extremely anticipated match during the third phase of the Euro 2024 group stage. All four teams in the quartet currently have three points each, which means they all have an equal chance of either dropping to last place or finishing first.

MHP Arena, Stuttgart
MHP Arena, Stuttgart

It’s quite impressive that both teams competing in this match have the potential to be at the top of their group at the moment. However, they unfortunately lost points due to their own mistakes. Ukraine’s performance in the match against Romania was far from impressive, as they made numerous mistakes.

Belgium suffered a defeat against Slovakia, although the score was not heavily in favour of the latter, ending 0:1. At this point, the team didn’t make too many errors, but there were also some issues in the offensive department, with several missed opportunities.

What time is Ukraine vs Belgium kickoff?

  • Date: Wednesday, June 26
  • Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET
  • Venue: MHP Arena
  • Location: Stuttgart, Germany

What TV channel is Ukraine vs Belgium on?

  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Austria: RTL
  • Canada: TVA, TSN
  • Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV
  • Romania: VOYO
  • Slovakia: Markiza TV
  • Spain: RTVE
  • UK: BBC
  • USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Get ExpressVPN

Head-to-Head Record

This is the very first time that these two countries have seen each other.

Possible line-ups

The probable lineup for Ukraine in 4-2-3-1: Trubin; Zinchenko, Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviienko, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Yarmolenko, Dovbyk

The probable lineup for Belgium in 4-2-3-1: Casteels; Theate, Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Onana, Tielemans, Doku, De Bruyne, Lukebakio, Lukaku

Alan Jones
Alan Jones an experienced sportswriter and editor, joined Time Soccer in November 2023. He brings over seven years of expertise in online sports betting, mainly focused on major US sports.His passion for soccer shines through in his helpful guides, where he provides players with valuable tips and insights to enhance their betting experience.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer