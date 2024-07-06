The previous time these two teams met head-to-head, Uruguay came out on top. Will the Seleçaos take revenge on July 6?

Allegiant Stadium

The Uruguayan national team was a heavy favourite and had a simple group to navigate. With wins against Bolivia (5-0) and Panama (3-1) under their belts, Marcelo Bielsa’s squad had little problem earning their playoff berth. Nonetheless, they were unflappable in their 1-0 victory against the United States, eliminating the home team from the playoffs.

Brazil was one of the most anticipated teams at the America’s Cup, but despite playing in a difficult group, they were ultimately unsuccessful. Dorival Júnior’s squad had an incredible 0-0 tie with Costa Rica in the first round. They went on to beat Paraguay 4-1 in the subsequent round, but they needed a point against Colombia to secure second place. They were able to get one with a 1-1 draw.

What time is Uruguay vs Brazil?

Date: Saturday, July 6

Saturday, July 6 Time: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

What TV channel is Uruguay vs Brazil on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Uruguay and Brazil will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Globo, Claro TV

Canada: TSN, RDS

Spain: Movistar

UK: This match will be shown in the UK on Premier Sport Player’s platforms.

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports, DGO

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

MORE: Copa America 2024 Schedule

Head-to-Head Record

18/10/2023 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay 2 – 0 Brazil

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay 2 – 0 Brazil 15/10/2021 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil 4 – 1 Uruguay

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil 4 – 1 Uruguay 18/11/2020 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay 0 – 2 Brazil

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay 0 – 2 Brazil 16/11/2018 – Friendly: Brazil 1 – 0 Uruguay

– Friendly: Brazil 1 – 0 Uruguay 24/03/2017 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay 1 – 4 Brazil

Possible line-ups

Uruguay predicted lineup (4-3-3): Rochet; Nandez, Araujo, Olivera, Vina; Ugarte, de la Cruz, Valverde; Pellistri, Nunez, Olivera

Brazil predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell; Guimaraes, Gomes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Savio; Rodrygo