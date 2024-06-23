Uruguay vs Panama: How to watch live, stream link free

One of the most dominant teams in the Copa America, Uruguay, is scheduled to commence their 46th Copa America by playing Panama in the Group C match of the tournament. This would be the second match of the group, as the United States and Bolivia would have just concluded their match when these two teams meet on the pitch.
With a strong chance of winning all three points in this game, the Uruguayans are among the favourites in the group. After a resounding 4-0 win against Mexico in an international friendly, they are determined to maintain their momentum as they face another CONCACAF opponent.
Meanwhile, Panama comes into this match with a range of results this year. In 2024, they have only managed to secure victories against lesser-known teams like Guyana and Monserrat. However, they have faced defeats against stronger opponents such as Mexico, Jamaica, and Paraguay.
What time is Uruguay vs Panama kickoff?
- Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
What TV channel is Uruguay vs Panama on?
The 2024 Copa America match between Uruguay and Panama will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:
- Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.
- Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.
- Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.
- ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.
- DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.
So, viewers in the US have multiple options to watch the game between Uruguay and Panama on June 23rd. Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, allowing fans to watch the game without a cable or satellite TV subscription.
- Argentina: DGO
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Canada: TSN, RDS
- Panama: Medcom GO, TVMax
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Spain: Movistar
- UK: Premier Sports
- Uruguay: DGO, Antel TV, AUF TV
- USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision
How to watch anywhere with VPN
ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.
Head-to-Head Record
- 11/06/2022 – Friendly: Uruguay 5 – 0 Panama
- 08/06/2019 – Friendly: Uruguay 3 – 0 Panama
- 05/09/2015 – Friendly: Panama 0 – 1 Uruguay
Possible line-ups
Uruguay predicted lineups (4-2-3-1): Rochet; Nandez, Gimenez, Araujo, Olivera; Bentancur, Valverde; Pellistri, Rodriguez, De Arrascaeta; Nunez
Panama predicted lineups (3-4-2-1): Mejia; I. Anderson, Cordoba, Miller; Murillo, Martinez, Carrasquilla, Davis; Barcenas, Diaz; Fajardo