Venezuela vs Mexico: How to watch live, stream link free

In midweek’s 2024 Copa America match, Venezuela and Mexico will meet to preserve their undefeated record. The two squads defeated Ecuador and Jamaica in their first matches, respectively, and earned three points.

Venezuela faced a challenging match in their opening game against Ecuador. Despite initially falling behind 1-0, the substitute players made a remarkable comeback, leading to La Vinotinto’s victory in their inaugural match of this tournament.

However, Mexico kicked off their journey in the Copa America 2024 against Jamaica, which appeared to be an effortless match for El Tri. Yet, they only secured a narrow victory with a goal from Gerardo Arteaga.

When is Venezuela vs Mexico?

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Wednesday, June 26 Time: 6 pm ET

What TV channel is Venezuela vs Mexico on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Venezuela and Mexico will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Mexico: Azteca, TUDN

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: Movistar

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

Venezuela: DGO, Televen

Head-to-Head Record

06/06/ 20 19 – Friendly: Mexico 3 – 1 Venezuela

– Friendly: Mexico 3 – 1 Venezuela 14/06/ 20 16 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Mexico 1 – 1 Venezuela

– CONMEBOL Copa America: Mexico 1 – 1 Venezuela 26/01/ 20 12 – Friendly: Mexico 3 – 1 Venezuela

– Friendly: Mexico 3 – 1 Venezuela 30/03/ 20 11 – Friendly: Mexico 1 – 1 Venezuela

– Friendly: Mexico 1 – 1 Venezuela 13/10/2010 – Friendly: Mexico 2 – 2 Venezuela

Possible line-ups

Venezuela possible starting lineup: Romo; Gonzalez, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Martinez, Herrera; Savarino, Casseres, Soteldo; Rondon

Mexico possible starting lineup: Gonzalez; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Romo, Chavez; Vega, Pineda, Quinones; Gimenez