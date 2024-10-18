Watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Free 2024

Real Madrid aims to secure consecutive victories in Spain’s top division as they continue their domestic campaign with a match against Celta Vigo at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on Saturday night. The Real Madrid vs Villarreal match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Real Madrid entered the international break on a sour note. The club experienced its first-season defeat, although it did not occur in La Liga. Nonetheless, the occurrence of this defeat in the Champions League does not alleviate the situation for the team. Madrid suffered a defeat against Lille, which they undoubtedly need to overcome – 1:2. Before that, Ancelotti’s team dropped points in their match against Atletico in the Primera, ending in a 1:1 draw.

However, before the break, Real secured a victory over Villarreal, their competitor in the battle for a top-four finish. The final score was 2-0. However, I wouldn’t characterise their football performance as dominant; the match could have quickly concluded in a draw, as Villarreal was close to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid remains in second place in the standings. Had it not been for Barcelona’s recent defeat, the gap between the leaders would already be significant. They are separated by three points, making it a very achievable goal. Celta has reached a commendable position, sitting in ninth place with 13 points. A few victories might propel Celtic into the top six. At the same time, regrettably, that may not be a very likely situation.

Celta secured a victory over Las Palmas in the last round, finishing with a score of 1-0. Consequently, it ended its losing streak, which had reached three matches – 1-3 against Atletico, 0-1 against Atletico, and 1-1 against Girona. Indeed, these are all formidable opponents against whom Celtic has performed reasonably well. They must enhance their defensive capabilities; they had an opportunity to secure points against Atletico but fell short due to a lack of focus.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Competition: La Liga

La Liga Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Abanca-Balaidos, Vigo

Where to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid on TV

Country Streaming Services UK Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2 USA ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Canada TSN+, TSN4, TSN1 Australia beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3 Italy DAZN Italia France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2 Germany DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid squads

Celta Vigo possible lineup: Guaita; Manquillo, Starfelt, Alonso; Mingueza, Beltran, Cervi, Alvarez; Duran, Iglesias, Swedberg

Real Madrid possible lineup: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius