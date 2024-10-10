The third round of the Nations League will feature the Croatia vs Scotland match on October 12th. Two teams with very different playing styles will compete in an intriguing matchup.

Croatia advanced in the Nations League’s round two with a 1-0 victory against Poland. The squad put up a solid performance with solid defence. The fact that Dalic’s wards ended a losing skid of four matches was even more significant. It all began in Euro 2024, when Croatia had a terrible performance, losing every group match they played in (including a 2:2 loss to Albania).

The 1-2 draw between Croatia and Portugal in the Nations League extended Croatia’s winless run. They spent the whole second half trying to score, even if Dalic’s wards didn’t seem too awful even there. Now that they have three points, Croatia is second in their group, behind Poland on all but one metric. Last but not least, Scotland has no points.

The national squad got a terrible start in this LN draw, losing the first two rounds. Despite this, they played Poland to a score of 2:3. Meanwhile, Portugal’s squad failed to score until the very end of the match, 1:2. However, as a whole, the ‘tartan army’ statistics are disheartening; they have gone six games without a win. The national squad likewise failed to earn a single point in their group at Euro 2024, finishing with a pair of losses and a tie.

Croatia vs Scotland date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time

17:00 UK Time Stadium: Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb

How to watch Croatia vs Scotland on TV

UK: STV Player, STV Scotland, UTV

STV Player, STV Scotland, UTV USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA

fuboTV, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Croatia: MAXtv To Go, Nova TV, MAX Sport 1

Croatia vs Scotland possible lineup

Croatia possible lineup: Livakovic; Erlic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Pjaca, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, Sosa; Matanovic, Kramaric

Scotland possible lineup: Gordon; Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; McClean, Gilmour; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Adams

Croatia vs Scotland prediction

Croatia will face a formidable opponent in this match. Scotland is a dynamic squad that never gives up until the very end. However, as we have seen in their previous encounters, they struggle to acquire the desired results. Because of their superior skill and experience, the Croatians will be able to slow down and eventually dominate their opponent.

Prediction: Croatia 2-1 Scotland