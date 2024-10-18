Where to watch Juventus vs Lazio on TV: Channel, Live stream

Juventus vs Lazio will play each other in the eighth round of Serie A on October 19. Under the leadership of Thiago Motta, Turin showcases a captivating style of football. This is evident in major matches. Juve maintains significant possession, exhibits a high rate of accurate passes, and strives to advance the ball effectively.

Allianz Stadium, Torino

Juve is set to host Lazio, the team currently at the top of the Italian league with its standout players. In my view, the team associated with Juventus possesses an average squad. This game will take place away from home for the Romans, and I believe it will pose a challenge for them.

Despite Juventus being the favourites on paper, predicting the outcome here is challenging. Motta’s team consistently draws and loses points in the championship. This occurred in the previous round before the break for national team matches against Cagliari at home. Ultimately, the club yielded.

Given the outcome, I likely will refrain from placing a bet. Regarding the number of goals, that’s not the case either, as Juve consistently maintains a score of zero. Despite a low performance, Turin can host matches, and scoring against Juventus proves to be quite challenging. He does not consistently deliver an extravagant performance in attack.

What time is Juventus vs Lazio kick off?

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Saturday, 19 October, 2024

Saturday, 19 October, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Torino

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, CBS Sports Golazo, FOX Deportes, SiriusXM FC

Paramount+, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, CBS Sports Golazo, FOX Deportes, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, TLN

fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, TLN Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2 Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Juventus vs Lazio predicted lineups

Juventus possible lineup: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cabal; Locatelli, Thuram; Cambiaso, Yildiz, Mbangula; Vlahovic

Lazio possible lineup: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Rovella, Guendouzi; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos

How can I watch the highlights?