Where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: Premier League Live Stream Free, TV Channel

Liverpool vs Chelsea will meet in the eighth round of the EPL. The hosts of the pitch have now become the leaders of the English championship. Arne Slot has quickly established himself as one of the most successful coaches in the club’s history based on his statistics in the initial matches.

Anfield, Liverpool

Both teams are excelling, maintaining an impressive streak without losses. In the EPL, they experienced a setback against opponents of varying levels. Liverpool could not secure any points in their match against Nottingham Forest, finishing with a score of 0:1. Chelsea has already struggled against Manchester City, losing 0:2.

However, this setback marked the initial and, overall, the sole occurrence for the Reds. In every other match across all tournaments, Slot’s wards emerged victorious. They began their Champions League campaign on a high note, defeating AC Milan with a score of 3:1. Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League table, though the margin from the chasing teams is quite slim.

Chelsea, alongside their defeat to Man City, also had two matches that ended in a draw—1:1 against Crystal Palace and 1:1 against Nottingham Forest. The club emerged victorious in the remaining matches. In European competitions, he represents England, though not in the Champions League; instead, he competes in the Conference League, where he confidently defeated Gent (4:2) in the first round. Maresca’s team sits fourth in the EPL table, marking a commendable achievement for them.

What time is Liverpool vs Chelsea kick off?

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Sunday, 20 October 2024

Sunday, 20 October 2024 Kick-off : 16:30 UK Time

16:30 UK Time Stadium: Anfield, Liverpool

Is Liverpool vs Chelsea on TV?

Country Streaming Services UK Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live USA fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC Canada fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Australia Optus Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno France Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 3 Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, Movistar Liga de Campeones, DAZN 1, Vamos

How can I watch the Chelsea match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Chelsea highlights page shortly after the game.

Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Chelsea possible lineups

Liverpool possible lineup: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Jota

Chelsea possible lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Veiga; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson