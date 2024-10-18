Where to watch PSG vs Strasbourg on TV: Channel, Live stream

Luis Enrique will be seeking a reaction from his Paris Saint-Germain team when they play PSG vs Strasbourg on Saturday night in Ligue 1.

Parc des Princes, Paris

The leaders aren’t in first place after seven rounds. Currently, they trail second-place Monaco by two points while leading third-place Marseille by three. Despite a lacklustre road performance, their three-game winning streak at home is remarkable. Since Kylian Mbappe left, he has also been in the spotlight for scoring 12 goals.

So far, their opponents have experienced something quite similar. Liam Rosenior’s squad is great for spectators on the sidelines since they dominate at home but have lost all three away games this season. They have scored seven goals and allowed eight goals on the road, while drawing two and losing one. Our PSG vs Strasbourg predictions are even more thrilling since this match looks to be one of the most interesting matchups in Ligue 1 this weekend. It hasn’t been boring at all.

What time is PSG vs Strasbourg kick off?

Competition: French League 1

French League 1 Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

How to watch PSG vs Strasbourg on TV

UK: Ligue 1 Pass

Ligue 1 Pass USA: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5 Monde

Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5 Monde Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, TV5

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, TV5 Australia: N/A

N/A France: DAZN France, myCANAL, DAZN1 France

How can I watch the highlights?

Highlights will be available here or on PSG’s YouTube channel shortly after the game ends.

PSG vs Strasbourg Predicted Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain possible lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Zaire-Emery; Marco Asensio, Kolo Muani, Barcola

Strasbourg possible lineup: Petrovic; Sobol, Sow, Sylla, Diego Moreira; Lemarechal, Andrey Santos; Bakwa, Diarra, Nanasi; Emegha