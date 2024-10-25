West Ham vs Manchester United Live Stream: Prediction, How to watch online for free

West Ham and Manchester United are set to face off in the ninth round of the EPL. Predicting the Red Devils’ victory this season proves challenging. The match will kick off at 13:00 UK Time.

London Stadium

Manchester United emerged victorious in the last round. He succeeded in the match against Brentford – 2:1. The team delivered a strong performance in the second half. This victory marked his third of the season. The Red Devils currently sit in 12th place in the Premier League table, having accumulated 11 points, which positions them below the middle of the standings. These are not the results one anticipates from such a grand endeavour.

It is important to highlight that MU’s performance has significantly enhanced in recent matches. It may be attributed to the ongoing speculation regarding Ten Hag’s resignation and the reality that he was afforded a limited number of matches to rectify the situation. The team’s results improved in these games, and they ceased to lose. Nonetheless, the triumphs remain limited. The club also competes in the Europa League, where they have managed only a draw in three rounds of games. Recently, United faced a challenging match in Turkey, ending in a 1:1 draw with Fenerbahce.

Conversely, West Ham is free from European Cup demands this season. Nonetheless, this does not enable him to succeed significantly in the Premier League. In contrast, the Hammers have dropped numerous points lately. They have secured only one victory since August—a 4-1 triumph over Ipswich Town, which clearly does not pose a significant threat.

West Ham has conceded in the majority of their games. While the defeats to Tottenham (1:4) and Liverpool (1:5) were somewhat anticipated, Lopetegui’s team had opportunities to secure victories against Brentford and Fulham, ending both matches in a 1:1 draw.

West Ham vs Manchester United date & kick-off time

Competition: Premier League

Where to watch West Ham vs Manchester United

Country Streaming Services UK BBC Radio 5 Live USA Peacock, SiriusXM FC Canada fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada Australia Optus Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max France myCANAL, Canal+ Sport360, Canal+ Live 1 Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal Spain Movistar+, DAZN SpainDAZN 1

West Ham vs Manchester United Prediction

The absence of Kudus is likely to impact West Ham significantly despite the team’s unexpectedly strong performance in his absence. Fans of the Irons continue to ponder their genuine identity and style of play under Lopetegui. Despite Man United’s struggles, the Red Devils have cultivated a strong defensive presence away from home and can depend on their individual talents to find the net. Therefore, the visitors will likely secure another close victory, allowing Ten Hag to continue his tenure for a bit longer.

Prediction: West Ham 0-1 Manchester United

Possible line-ups

West Ham United possible lineup: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Soucek, Summerville; Antonio

Manchester United possible lineup: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Evans, Martinez; Eriksen, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

How can I watch the Manchester United match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Manchester United highlights page shortly after the game. Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.