What channel is Albania vs Spain match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Albania and Spain will play each other in the third round of the European Championship in Germany. The match will take place at the Merkur Spiel Arena in Düsseldorf. These are two teams of different levels.
Spain has raised fans’ expectations after two rounds of the Euros – they are now one of the contenders to win the tournament. First, the team dealt with Croatia (3-0) in a dominant manner, outscoring their opponents. Then, everyone expected an equal match between the Red Fury and Italy. But even here, De la Fuente’s wards were stronger. Again, they pressed, created a lot, and became more active. The Italians could not keep up with the opponent’s pace and lost – 0:1.
Albanians made quite an impression at this European Championship. The team produced good results in qualification. But many thought that it would not last in the final round of the Euro. But no, Silvinho’s wards first scored the fastest goal in the tournament’s history – in the match against Italy. Then the team got their first points in a match against another strong team – Croatia. Now Albania has a chance to qualify for the play-offs.
What time is Albania vs Spain kickoff?
- Date: Monday, June 24
- Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
- Venue: Merkur Spiel-Arena
- Location: Düsseldorf, Germany
What TV channel is Albania vs Spain on?
- Albania: TV Klan
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Canada: TVA, TSN
- Germany: MagentaTV
- Spain: RTVE
- Switzerland: SRF, RTS
- UK: BBC
- USA: fuboTV, FOX
How to watch anywhere with VPN
ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.
Head-to-Head Record
- 26/03/2022 – Friendly: Spain 2 – 1 Albania View events
- 06/10/2017 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 3 – 0 Albania View events
- 09/10/2016 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Albania 0 – 2 Spain View events
- 22/09/1993 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Albania 1 – 5 Spain View events
- 22/04/1992 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 3 – 0 Albania
Possible line-ups
Albania possible starting lineup: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj
Spain possible starting lineup: Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Baena; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal