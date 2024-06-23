What channel is Albania vs Spain match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Albania and Spain will play each other in the third round of the European Championship in Germany. The match will take place at the Merkur Spiel Arena in Düsseldorf. These are two teams of different levels.

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

Spain has raised fans’ expectations after two rounds of the Euros – they are now one of the contenders to win the tournament. First, the team dealt with Croatia (3-0) in a dominant manner, outscoring their opponents. Then, everyone expected an equal match between the Red Fury and Italy. But even here, De la Fuente’s wards were stronger. Again, they pressed, created a lot, and became more active. The Italians could not keep up with the opponent’s pace and lost – 0:1.

Albanians made quite an impression at this European Championship. The team produced good results in qualification. But many thought that it would not last in the final round of the Euro. But no, Silvinho’s wards first scored the fastest goal in the tournament’s history – in the match against Italy. Then the team got their first points in a match against another strong team – Croatia. Now Albania has a chance to qualify for the play-offs.

What time is Albania vs Spain kickoff?

Date: Monday, June 24

Monday, June 24 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

9 pm local / 3 pm ET Venue: Merkur Spiel-Arena

Merkur Spiel-Arena Location: Düsseldorf, Germany

What TV channel is Albania vs Spain on?

Albania: TV Klan

TV Klan Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : MagentaTV

: MagentaTV Spain : RTVE

: RTVE Switzerland : SRF, RTS

: SRF, RTS UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Head-to-Head Record

26/03/2022 – Friendly: Spain 2 – 1 Albania View events

– Friendly: Spain 2 – 1 Albania View events 06/10/2017 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 3 – 0 Albania View events

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 3 – 0 Albania View events 09/10/2016 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Albania 0 – 2 Spain View events

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Albania 0 – 2 Spain View events 22/09/1993 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Albania 1 – 5 Spain View events

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Albania 1 – 5 Spain View events 22/04/1992 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain 3 – 0 Albania

Possible line-ups

Albania possible starting lineup: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj

Spain possible starting lineup: Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Baena; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal